The Racket Sports Equipment Market to grow by USD 469.78 million from 2021 to 2026 | The increase in the number of racket sports courts worldwide will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The racket sports equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 469.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.78%, according to Technavio - download a sample!

Companies : 15+, Including ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Babolat, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Gamma Sports, Gearbox Inc, Harrow Sports, Head, KC Kinetic Solutions LLC, Klipper USA , Li Ning Co. Ltd., Maus Freres SA, Pacific Holding GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Solinco Sports, Victor Rackets Ind. Corp., Volkl Tennis, Yonex Co. Ltd., Ashaway Line, Twine Mfg Co, and Karakal Worldwide Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Tennis equipment, Badminton equipment, and Squash equipment), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including - ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Babolat, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Gamma Sports, Gearbox Inc, Harrow Sports, Head, KC Kinetic Solutions LLC, Klipper USA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Maus Freres SA, Pacific Holding GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Solinco Sports, Victor Rackets Ind. Corp., Volkl Tennis, Yonex Co. Ltd., Ashaway Line and Twine Mfg Co, and Karakal Worldwide Ltd.

Key Drivers

The increase in the number of racket sports courts worldwide is a key factor driving market growth. Both professionally and recreationally, participation in racket sports such as badminton and tennis is on the rise. This has led to the development of clubs and associations dedicated to these sports. CourtTech is an example of a company in this field, building WSF-certified squash courts. Their courts are trusted by professional squash players worldwide and are available in more than 30 countries. CourtTech designs a wide variety of courts, from recreational to game courts and multi-purpose courts with adjustable sidewalls. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends - Increased use of nanomaterials is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges - The increase in the number of tournaments is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The racket sports equipment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the racket sports equipment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the racket sports equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the racket sports equipment market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of racket sports equipment market companies

