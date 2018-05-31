The Raft of Rationales for 2G & 3G Shutdowns 2018: Migration to LTE or 5G

Innovation and changes are a major driver for technology-based industries. Mobile networks are constantly evolving, changing, and innovating in a cyclical movement. An old technology disappears when a new one emerges. Less effective networks have to be decommissioned to allow deployment and success of more effective ones.



The mobile industry is currently experiencing a turn. In 2017, LTE reached its mid-stream and 5G is heating up. 2G networks started to be shutdown in Asia and in the USA. Some European MNOs announced plans to close their old networks and migrate to LTE or 5G.

What is the rationale behind this?

Better decommission 2G or 3G first?

In this report, in order to provide a clearer view, we made a bottom-up research on decommissioning announcements and completion dates for a vast number of countries worldwide.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology & definitions



3. A continental drift, or rift?

3.1. The natural endgame for 2G/3G, starting now

3.2. State of the art in network decommissioning

3.2.1. Asia shows the way

3.2.2. A rift between Asia-America' and Europe

3.2.3. accompanied by incentives

3.3. Governmental incentives can apply to national shutdowns

3.3.1. The AMPS case with the FCC's support stop

3.3.2. The MIC push to terminate PDC in Japan

3.3.3. IMDA support in Singapore

3.3.4. The prescriptive government in Taiwan

3.4. Two major countries where MNOs anticipated shutdowns

3.4.1. The KT case in South Korea

3.4.2. The AT&T case in the United States

3.5. The geographic mix of customers

3.5.1. Shutdown decision and mix of customers

3.5.2. 4G adoption was faster than 3G adoption



4. The 2G and 3G Shutdowns: MNOs are divided

4.1. The benefits of shutting down networks

4.1.1. Spectral efficiency as 4G can now replace both 2G and 3G

4.1.2. Freeing up valuable spectrum

4.1.3. Network efficiency

4.2. The risks of shutting down a network

4.2.1. Voice/SMS coverage

4.2.2. LTE is almost ready for M2M services

4.2.3. Cost of shutting down networks

4.3. 2G and/or 3G shutdown is MNO- and country-dependent

4.3.1. Market drivers

4.3.2. The theoretical economic equation



5. Country & Player Strategies

5.1. USA

5.1.1. Country overview

5.1.2. A market already familiar with network shutdowns

5.1.3. The situation today

5.1.4. Content push

5.1.5. AT&T was first US player to shut down 2G, despite its major M2M base

5.1.6. Verizon Wireless

5.1.7. Sprint, the first to decommission a 2G network in the USA

5.2. Netherlands

5.2.1. Country overview

5.2.2. A market dominated by KPN

5.2.3. A significant M2M market

5.2.4. Spectrum summary

5.2.5. VodafoneZiggo

5.3. Switzerland, a market with varying visions of shutdown

5.3.1. Country overview

5.3.2. Swisscom

5.3.3. Sunrise

5.4. Norway

5.4.1. Country overview

5.4.2. Major characteristics

5.5. Japan

5.5.1. Country overview

5.5.2. The first market to fully shut down its 2G network

5.5.3. Spectrum summary



6. Annexes

6.1. Brief overview of existing mobile technologies

6.2. Brief overview of existing NB-IoT technologies



7. Glossary



