The RCLCO Foundation recognizes Community Corporation of Santa Monica with 2025 Affordable Housing Leadership Award

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RCLCO Foundation and RCLCO, an advisory firm focused on the real estate industry, announce Community Corporation of Santa Monica (Community Corp.) as the recipient of its 2025 Affordable Housing Leadership Award. The RCLCO Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, supports and advances initiatives to preserve and increase affordable housing and prevent homelessness. The Award recognizes organizations performing work aligned with this mission in the local communities where RCLCO has offices.

Community Corp. restores, builds, and manages affordable housing properties that help to make Santa Monica a more inclusive, caring, and environmentally sustainable city. Founded 40 years ago, the nonprofit today provides high-quality affordable rentals to more than 2,000 low-income households in Santa Monica, California (almost 5% of the City's total households) and supports residents of its communities with afterschool programs and wellness activities onsite at its properties, green community initiatives, and more. Importantly, with several new construction projects in planning and construction phases, Community Corp. will be adding 150+ affordable housing units to an area known for exceptionally high housing costs.

Based only three miles from RCLCO's Los Angeles office, Community Corp., will receive a $10,000 grant from the Foundation to be used for affordable housing development and support.

RCLCO was founded in Southern California and this choice pays tribute to its local roots. The selection of the Community Corp. as the inaugural Affordable Housing Leadership Award winner also recognizes long-term RCLCO managing director (now emeritus) Bob Gardner's long track record of leadership with and passion for the organization.

With the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles and destruction of an estimated 12,000 homes and other structures, the existing housing shortage and need for affordable housing will likely be dramatically exacerbated in a county that already has more than 75,000 homeless residents. The work of organizations like Community Corp. will be core to the region's recovery.

"Our mission of improving lives and neighborhoods has never been more critically needed," said Executive Director Tara Barauskas. "We started 2025 doing our best to support residents during the devastating fire situation. As of [January 9th], two of our buildings have been evacuated so we set up an evacuation center for residents and neighbors who didn't have a place to sleep or shower. Our work goes beyond providing housing, we support residents whenever we can. During the pandemic we provided food aid, vaccinations, transportation aid – whatever we could. So our mindset is very much supporting the gaps our residents face or partnering with other nonprofits to support any additional challenges they have. Our plan in 2025 is to build more affordable housing in Santa Monica and Culver City, and to open our new Red Tail Crossing building in Westchester. We will apply for funding for several other developments so that we can continue to provide additional housing for lower income people in higher resource neighborhoods."

Bob Gardner, Treasurer of the nonprofit, weighed in with his own personal experience: "Community Corporation of Santa Monica is an award-winning organization driven by a powerful mission to enrich the community through the development and operation of affordable housing. I've seen firsthand how this organization impacts people's lives with quality housing, and as a Board member I am continually energized by the dedication and compassion of a staff so dedicated to that purpose."

The RCLCO Foundation board unanimously determined that the Community Corp. is a deserving first recipient of the Affordable Housing Leadership Award and looks forward to following the positive impacts it has on the greater Santa Monica and Los Angeles community. Click here to learn more about the Community Corporation of Santa Monica.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, the public sector, and non-real estate companies and organizations seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. Our team leverages quantitative analytics and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 55 years and thousands of projects, RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO has offices in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and Washington, DC and offers an array of consulting services across real estate economics and management consulting. Learn more at www.rclco.com

