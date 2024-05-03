The Reading League Curriculum Navigation Reports Release Deemed 'A Historic Moment'

A comprehensive new litmus test for alignment to the science of reading

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League (TRL), a nonprofit organization leading the advancement of evidence-aligned reading instruction, has launched its ground-breaking Curriculum Navigation Reports, which are unbiased reviews of how reading curricula measure up to the scientific evidence base.

TRL founder and Chief Executive Officer Maria Murray, Ph.D., stated "The launch is a historic moment for the field of reading education and for curriculum decision-makers who are responsible for improving student reading outcomes." Over 1,300 curriculum decision-makers participated in the live Curriculum Navigation Reports webinar on Wednesday, May 1, marked by a virtual ribbon-cutting.

Dr. Murray underscored the importance of the comprehensive reports, calling them "the new litmus tests for alignment with the evidence."

Literacy experts with curricula experience conducted TRL's reviews. Publishers had to approve participation in the review (some declined or did not respond). The Reports provide objective information for curriculum decision-makers looking for curricula that align with findings from the science of reading. The Reports also highlight "red flag" practices that do not align with the scientific evidence base.

Until today, as states legislate and mandate approved curriculum lists affecting all students, they have had to rely solely on evaluation criteria such as alignment to state standards and useability, which are essential but do not give a complete picture of a curriculum's alignment to the science of reading. TRL's long-awaited Curriculum Navigation Reports function as a unique and valuable resource in this regard.

The Reports, along with related background and considerations, can be found on the Curriculum Decision Maker page of The Reading League Compass . They are spreading awareness of evidence-aligned reading instruction and likely transform it on a large scale.

The Reading League is a national education nonprofit led by educators and reading experts dedicated to promoting knowledge to accelerate the global movement toward reading instruction grounded in science. We aim to increase stakeholder knowledge of the evidence-aligned approaches to teaching reading and the research that shows how people learn to read. We train and support educators and school leaders. By extension, we also serve numerous stakeholder groups. We believe that all children deserve to learn to read, and all teachers can learn to teach them. For more information, please visit thereadingleague.org.

