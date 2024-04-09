The Reading League Launches Groundbreaking Curriculum Navigation Reports: How Well Do Widely Used Curricula Align With the Science of Reading?

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League , a nonprofit organization leading the advancement of evidence-aligned reading instruction, is proud to launch its Curriculum Navigation Reports. This long-awaited resource will guide educators and decision makers in reviewing and selecting curricula's alignment with the scientific evidence base.

TRL's Curriculum Navigation Reports are summaries of intensive curriculum examinations on the most widely used curricula in the U.S. These summary reports are unlike existing curriculum reviews:

Educators have lacked a reliable resource to help discern the full scope of evidence-aligned practices in curricula. Post this

They are based on The Reading League's Curriculum Evaluation Guidelines (CEGs), which are derived directly from scientific research They highlight any non-aligned practices as "red flag" practices that may hinder student progress

Dr. Maria Murray, President and CEO of The Reading League, emphasized the significance of this ambitious project, stating, "For too long, educators have lacked a reliable resource to help them discern the full scope of evidence-aligned practices in reading curricula. This resource will remedy this long-standing absence."

The first group of Curriculum Navigation Reports will be published on May 1, 2024. They will be accessible on The Reading League Compass , a national repository of reliable guidance and resources related to evidence-aligned reading instruction.

The Curriculum Navigation Reports:

empower educators, schools, districts, and state education agencies to prioritize evidence-aligned practices when making decisions about instructional materials

serve as a template for educators and school leaders using these curricula to understand where additional support may be required to strengthen reading instruction

reflect The Reading League's unwavering commitment to advancing practices rooted in the scientific evidence-base

are the product of years of dedicated research, interrater reliability studies, and collaboration with educational, literacy, and curriculum experts

The Reading League will host a free virtual ribbon-cutting launch for the release of the Curriculum Navigation Reports on May 1, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. The webinar will feature some of the nation's top educational leaders as ribbon-cutters until 12:30 p.m., followed by an optional comprehensive tour of the reports until 1:00 p.m.

The Reading League is a national education nonprofit led by educators and reading experts dedicated to promoting knowledge to accelerate the global movement toward reading instruction grounded in science. Our purpose is to increase stakeholder knowledge of the evidence-aligned approaches to teaching reading, as well as the research that shows how people learn to read. We train and support educators and school leaders. By extension, we also serve numerous stakeholder groups. We believe that all children deserve to learn to read, and all teachers can learn to teach them. For more information, please visit thereadingleague.org.

SOURCE The Reading League