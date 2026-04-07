The Reading League Launches New Publishing Branch, The Reading League Press

New mission-driven publisher will produce high-quality textbooks and resources aligned to the science of reading to help educators and families confidently put the science of reading into practice.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League announced today the launch of a new initiative, The Reading League Press, a publishing branch dedicated to creating evidence-aligned tradebooks for adults as well as reading materials for people learning to read. The Reading League Press publications will deepen educators' understanding of the science of reading, increase access to evidence-aligned instructional materials, and delight students as they develop their reading skills.

The Reading League Press publishes high-quality trade books and books for students aligned with reading science.

"With the launch of The Reading League Press, we want to enhance what's possible for readers and educators when it comes to reading instruction," said Dr. Maria Murray, president and chief executive officer of The Reading League and editor in chief of The Reading League Press. "A key part of The Reading League's mission is to advance the awareness, understanding, and use of evidence-aligned reading instruction. The Reading League Press will be a trusted source for educators."

Profits from each purchase from The Reading League Press will support The Reading League's decade-long mission to empower educators with the knowledge and resources to implement effective reading instruction.

Every title published by The Reading League Press will be reviewed for alignment with research, quality, and a clear instructional purpose. The first publication to be released is Read Then Peek™, an innovative box set of 30 books.

Read Then Peek™ books are unique in the decodable landscape. On each page, readers wait before looking at the picture. First, they read a single word or a small group of words. Then, they open a flap and peek at the picture to see if they blended the sounds correctly. First they read. Then, they peek! Pictures are great, but they can wait!

Each colorful book features vibrant pictographs, where a picture is built into the letter itself to help beginners learn letter sounds. Also included are tips for reading irregular words, punctuation, and more. The full set also provides adults with help cards to assist new readers with pronouncing sounds, blending sounds, and distinguishing between b and d.

"The idea for Read Then Peek™ came from wanting to be sure that a child's first experiences with blending uplift the primacy of letters and sounds," said Dr. Murray. "Teachers need books that build engagement, stamina, and successful practice from the very beginning."

Read Then Peek™ is available for preorder with a planned delivery date beginning June 15. The series will be available as a 30-book set encased within a brightly decorated storage chest. Series ISBN: 978-1-972574-29-4. Pricing: $149/set.

About The Reading League

Celebrating a decade of impact, The Reading League is a national education nonprofit based in Syracuse, N.Y., advancing evidence-aligned reading instruction through advocacy, professional learning, research, and a growing network of 46 state chapters. The Reading League believes that all children deserve to learn to read, and all teachers can learn to teach them. For more information, please visit thereadingleague.org.

SOURCE The Reading League