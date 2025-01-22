The Reading League Publishes a Curriculum Navigation Report on Collaborative Literacy

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League has published a Curriculum Navigation Report on Collaborative Literacy, the comprehensive core ELA curriculum from Collaborative Classroom, a leading nonprofit publisher of K–12 instructional materials. Collaborative Literacy (2021) is a K–5 literacy curriculum that is comprised of the Being a Reader™ and Being a Writer™ programs.

An informational tool for curriculum decision-makers, this Curriculum Navigation Report:

Examines how Collaborative Literacy aligns with the science of reading, with "minimal evidence of red flag practices."

Is the only third-party evaluation of Collaborative Literacy (2021) to date.

Appears exclusively on the Curriculum Decision Makers page of The Reading League Compass website, which provides stakeholders with direction when making decisions related to the science of reading.

"The Reading League Compass is the only comprehensive resource for evaluating curricular alignment with the science of reading, making it invaluable for curriculum decision-makers," said Kelly Stuart, President and CEO of Collaborative Classroom. "We are grateful for The Reading League's thorough and constructive evaluation of Collaborative Literacy."

"As a mission-driven organization, our goal is to deliver resources that exceed expectations by continually evolving to align with the latest research in literacy education," Stuart continued. "We thank The Reading League for this opportunity to refine our resources and advance our shared efforts to bring evidence-aligned literacy instruction to all students and educators."

Read the Curriculum Navigation Report

All Curriculum Navigation Reports, including the report on Collaborative Literacy, are available exclusively on the Curriculum Decision Makers page of The Reading League Compass website.

These reports are not recommendations of particular programs. Instead they serve as informational reports for curriculum decision makers to identify aligned practices within their curricula as well as opportunities to strengthen reading instruction.

Learn more and access all Curriculum Navigation Reports at thereadingleague.org/compass/curriculum-decision-makers/ .

Key Findings from the Curriculum Navigation Report

Alignment with Evidence-Based Practices

The report determined that "Collaborative Literacy's curriculum was found to 'meet' or 'mostly meet' most criteria for Grades K–5," underscoring its alignment with evidence-based literacy instruction practices.

Purposeful Integration of Reading and Writing

The report highlighted the purposeful integration of reading and writing activities throughout Collaborative Literacy to reinforce student comprehension and composition skills.

Support for Multilingual Learners

Collaborative Literacy's tools and strategies for supporting multilingual learners were commended, with reviewers noting the explicit guidance and differentiated resources.

Rich, High-Quality Texts

The exceptional trade book collection in Collaborative Literacy was noted for its variety of topics, genres, and perspectives, which enable students to build knowledge, nurture their curiosity, and develop critical literacy skills.

Professional Development Resources

Reviewers commended Collaborative Literacy's professional development videos as "particularly impactful for educators" in that they "provide clear examples of the program's strategies, allowing educators to experience program implementation directly."

About Collaborative Literacy

Collaborative Literacy is a comprehensive ELA curriculum for grades K–5 that builds strong and knowledgeable readers and writers, creates vibrant classroom communities, and empowers teachers to deepen their knowledge and expertise.

Two dynamic programs—Being a Reader and Being a Writer—compose Collaborative Literacy. While each program can be taught on its own, when used together as Collaborative Literacy, a deep connection between reading and writing is formed—creating fluent, skillful, and independent readers and writers.

Districts nationwide are using Collaborative Literacy with great success. Eden Prairie Schools in Minnesota is one such district. Lisa Birno, the Director of Learning, Teaching, and Curriculum for Eden Prairie, spoke about the district's experience with implementing Collaborative Literacy:

"Our district's journey with Collaborative Literacy has demonstrated its strong alignment with the Science of Reading, as evidenced when our teachers consistently identified research-based components during their state READ Act training using these materials. The program's professional educative approach has enhanced our literacy instruction by seamlessly integrating explicit teaching techniques with collaborative structures that foster both oral language development and critical thinking skills. Our partnership with Collaborative Classroom continues to strengthen our practice through their comprehensive teacher support, including targeted strategies for multilingual learners and differentiated instruction pathways."

Learn more about Collaborative Literacy at collaborativeclassroom.org/programs/collaborative-literacy-third-edition/ .

About Collaborative Classroom

Collaborative Classroom is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that all students become readers, writers, and thinkers who learn from, care for, and respect one another. Through evidence-based programs and embedded professional learning, the organization transforms teaching and learning and builds thriving school communities.

Since the organization's founding, our work has reached more than 10 million students and 440,000 educators across the country.

Learn more at collaborativeclassroom.org/ .

SOURCE Collaborative Classroom