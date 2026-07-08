The Reading League to Host 10th Annual Conference in Chicago, Marking a Decade of Advancing the Science of Reading

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League (TRL), a global nonprofit advancing evidence-aligned reading instruction, will hold its 10th Annual Conference from September 30–October 2, 2026, at the Hilton Chicago, where thousands of educators, researchers, and literacy leaders will come together to learn, connect, and integrate the science of reading into their practice.

The Reading League's 10th Annual Conference will bring educators, researchers, policymakers, and literacy leaders to Chicago Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2026.

The 2026 Conference of The Reading League will welcome more than 2,500 attendees and feature over 85 expert speakers delivering 60+ sessions spanning instruction, intervention, leadership, implementation, assessment, policy, higher education, and more. With representation from every U.S. state and multiple countries, the Conference is the nation's leading event dedicated to improving literacy outcomes for all learners by advancing the science of reading.

"What makes this event special is not only the quality of the learning, but also the opportunity to join a global community united around helping all students become successful readers," said Dr. Maria Murray, president and CEO of The Reading League. "The conversation shaping the future of literacy education happens here."

The three-day conference provides customized learning pathways designed to support partners across the entire literacy ecosystem, ensuring attendees leave with tools and approaches they can apply immediately to improve outcomes for all learners. This tailored content caters to the following attendees:

Educators: Access practical classroom strategies and evidence-aligned instructional techniques that directly elevate student outcomes.

Access practical classroom strategies and evidence-aligned instructional techniques that directly elevate student outcomes. Administrators and District Leaders: Discover proven frameworks for implementation, systems alignment, leadership capacity, and scalable impact across schools and districts.

Discover proven frameworks for implementation, systems alignment, leadership capacity, and scalable impact across schools and districts. Higher Education Professionals: Bridge the research-to-practice gap and strengthen teacher preparation programs and educator development.

Bridge the research-to-practice gap and strengthen teacher preparation programs and educator development. Policymakers and Advocates: Explore literacy systems and evidence-informed policy designed for large-scale, sustainable impact.

Featured speakers include:

Adam Kronk, opening with a keynote on the dignity of learning in the era of AI.

opening with a keynote on the dignity of learning in the era of AI. Maryanne Wolf, examining deep reading in a digital culture.

examining deep reading in a digital culture. Anita Archer, bringing her renowned explicit instruction expertise across two sessions.

bringing her renowned explicit instruction expertise across two sessions. Zaretta Hammond, leading a session on rebuilding students' independent learning power.

leading a session on rebuilding students' independent learning power. Sonia Cabell, closing with a keynote on content-rich classroom conversations that build language comprehension.

Registration is now open. Educators, administrators, and literacy leaders are encouraged to register early to secure their seats. To register and view the full agenda, please visit: www.thereadingleague.org/conference/

Press passes and interview opportunities with speakers and TRL leadership are available upon request.

About The Reading League

Celebrating a decade of impact, The Reading League is a global education nonprofit, advancing evidence-aligned reading instruction through advocacy, professional learning, research, and a growing network of 46 chapters. The Reading League's work is grounded in the science of reading—decades of research revealing how the brain learns to read and which instructional practices are most effective. The Reading League believes that all children deserve to learn to read, and all educators deserve the knowledge to make it possible. For more information, please visit thereadingleague.org.

SOURCE The Reading League