The Real Deal launches TRD Policy Pro

New intelligence platform tracks politics outsized influence on New York real estate

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Real Deal, the biggest news organization covering real estate in the U.S., today announced the official launch of TRD Policy Pro, a newsroom-powered intelligence platform and searchable database designed to help real estate professionals understand, track and respond to the government decisions that shape the market.

Following a successful soft launch earlier this year, TRD Policy Pro is now available to the broader real estate industry with expanded coverage, enhanced research capabilities and new subscription options for individuals, teams and enterprise organizations.

The official launch comes at a pivotal moment for New York real estate. The new mayoral administration's policies will affect rent regulation, development, zoning, taxation and land use. These government decisions can determine whether projects move forward and if investments succeed. Understanding policy has become critical.

"For decades, New York real estate has been driven by supply and demand. Today, it's just as heavily influenced by public policy," said Stuart Elliott, Editor-in-Chief of The Real Deal. "Every player in the industry is navigating an increasingly complex web of legislation and regulation. Staying ahead of those changes isn't optional; It's a competitive advantage."

Built on more than two decades of The Real Deal's award-winning coverage of the real estate industry, Policy Pro is designed for professionals who want to go deeper than daily news coverage. The platform combines TRD's editorial expertise with a powerful research database.

Each day, The Real Deal's editorial team delivers curated newsletters directly to subscribers' inboxes, highlighting the most important developments from City Hall, Albany and regulatory agencies. These briefings explain what happened, why it matters and what real estate professionals need to know, saving users time while ensuring they are focused on the issues most likely to affect their businesses.

When users need to go deeper, Policy Pro's searchable database allows subscribers to research bills, legislation, lawmakers and policy topics. Users can track specific bills and receive email notifications when important changes occur.

Policy Pro's legislative tracking capabilities will initially focus on New York City and New York State, with plans to expand into additional regions where public policy plays a significant role in shaping real estate markets.

Policy Pro is built for professionals who work at the intersection of politics and real estate, including:

Building owners, operators and developers

Real estate attorneys advising clients on regulatory and legislative issues

Lenders and investors evaluating risk and opportunity

Legal, compliance and leadership teams across all of real estate, including property management, construction and brokerage

Lobbyists, elected officials and their staffs

Consultants and other real estate stakeholders

Subscribers receive:

Daily and weekly editorial newsletters covering the most important developments from Albany, City Hall and regulatory agencies

Exclusive reporting and analysis from The Real Deal 's newsroom

's newsroom A searchable database of legislation, bills, regulations and government actions

Real-time tracking of policy developments and legislative changes

Notifications when bill language, status or key details change

Research tools covering lawmakers, committees, agencies and policy topics

Plain-language analysis translating complex policy into actionable business intelligence

Access to The Real Deal's news and data content

Beyond daily coverage and data, Policy Pro intends to build a community through exclusive events, policy briefings, executive roundtables and discussions, both online and in person.

"It's often said that the greatest impact of any law is the law of unintended consequences," said Elliott. "Amid debates over the pied-à-terre tax, tenants' right to purchase buildings and potential new safety measures for conversions, Policy Pro is here to help professionals understand not only what lawmakers intend, but the real-world effect of legislation."

To learn more or request access, visit therealdeal.com/policy-pro.

About The Real Deal

Founded in 2003, The Real Deal is the biggest national source for real estate news, data and market intelligence. Through award-winning journalism, proprietary data, rankings, events and premium intelligence products, The Real Deal provides the information relied upon by the industry's owners, developers, investors, brokers and executives.

Contact:

Adam Farence, Data Project Lead

[email protected]

Giovanni Lucchetti, Director, Policy and Subscription Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE The Real Deal