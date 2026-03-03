The Red Chickz Turns Up the Heat in the Southeast and Northeast with Multi-State Franchise Expansion

Development Deals Signed in Alabama, Connecticut, and Georgia Mark Major Milestone in Brand's Nationwide Growth

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Chickz, the fast-casual powerhouse known for its bold West Coast twist on the crunchiest, most flavorful Nashville Hot Chicken, is accelerating its national expansion with newly signed franchise development deals in Alabama, Connecticut, and Georgia.

These strategic agreements introduce The Red Chickz to three high-potential markets across the Southeast and Northeast, further solidifying the brand's coast-to-coast expansion strategy and reinforcing its position as one of the most exciting concepts in the hot chicken segment.

"This is exactly the kind of growth we're focused on: strategic, intentional, and aligned with strong franchise partners in dynamic markets," said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. "Alabama, Connecticut, and Georgia each present incredible opportunities for us to introduce our bold flavors and high-energy dining experience to new communities across the country."

Building Heat in High-Growth Markets

The Southeast continues to prove itself as a natural fit for The Red Chickz's crave-worthy menu and vibrant brand personality. With development planned in Alabama and Georgia, the brand is expanding deeper into a region known for its appreciation of Southern-inspired flavors – now elevated with a West Coast twist.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut deal marks an exciting entry into New England, extending the brand's rapidly growing East Coast footprint. As The Red Chickz gains traction in states like New Jersey and North Carolina, expansion into Connecticut further strengthens its presence in densely populated, food-forward markets.

"We're expanding with purpose," said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Development for The Red Chickz. "Our model is built for scalability, strong unit economics, and operational simplicity. These new agreements reflect the confidence franchisees have in what we're building: a brand with real staying power, not just trend appeal."

A Brand Built for Momentum

Since opening its first location in Downtown Los Angeles in 2018, The Red Chickz has gained national attention for reinventing Nashville Hot Chicken with a California twist. The brand has cultivated a cult-like following driven by:

The most innovative menu in the hot chicken space, redefining creativity and flavor at every level

Viral social media traction with over 1.2 million TikTok followers

Streamlined and efficient operational systems designed to support franchisee success

With franchise agreements now spanning multiple regions – including Texas, California, North Carolina, New Jersey, Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, and beyond – The Red Chickz continues to grow with discipline and momentum. The brand has 55 locations in development currently nationwide, with additional multi-unit agreements expected throughout 2026.

"We're not chasing growth for the sake of headlines," added Lalehzarian. "We're building a national brand the right way: one strong partner, one strong market at a time.

For more information about The Red Chickz or to explore franchise opportunities, please visit www.theredchickzfranchise.com or email [email protected].

About The Red Chickz

Since 2018, Shawn Lalehzarian's dream of opening a concept restaurant based on his trip to discover the secret to making the perfect Nashville Hot Chicken has become a reality. The Red Chickz puts its West Coast spin on the Southern favorite, offering the most innovative menu within the hot chicken segment. The menu features items like Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches available in six different spice levels, and more unconventional items like their Honey Butter Sandwich, French Toast Sandwich, Tacos, and Cauliflower options, and sides like cheese curds and corn ribs in addition to classic options. The brand has made its tagline, "The Crunchiest Hot Chicken" come to life with acknowledgments from national food publications such as Nation's Restaurant News' The Power List and QSR's 40/40 list, praising Lalehzarian's strong leadership and The Red Chickz continued innovation in food and technology within the fast-casual dining space.

Today, The Red Chickz has six locations open in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Fresno, CA, Woodland, CA, and Cypress, TX, with an additional 55 locations in development and more on the way with franchising opportunities to bring the crunchiest, most flavorful chicken to communities across the nation. Please visit https://www.theredchickz.com/ for more information. Check out pictures and videos of their delicious food on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

