The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis - West County, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Ballwin, Missouri

The hospital is a joint venture between BJC HealthCare and Encompass Health.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and BALLWIN, Mo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announce the opening of The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis – West County, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 998 Woods Mill Road.

The hospital provides essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.

The hospital is part of the existing joint venture between Encompass Health and BJC HealthCare that includes three hospitals: The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis located in St. Peters, and The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois.

"Both BJC HealthCare and Encompass Health have proven track records of quality, patient and family satisfaction, and are united in the mission to provide extraordinary care and help patients regain their strength, function and confidence needed to move forward in their lives," said Shivani Bass, CEO of The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis – West County. "We'll be here to help patients achieve their goals, regain their independence and return to the activities they love most."

"This new, conveniently located facility expands BJC and Encompass Health's presence in West County, providing enhanced and specialized care for our patients," said Joan Magruder, group president of BJC HealthCare. "We are thrilled to make these services available beyond the hospital setting so even more members of our community can access extraordinary care."

Hospital amenities include private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, in-house pharmacy and dayroom area. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.

