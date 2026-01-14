THE REINHART FOUNDATION EXPANDS COMMUNITY IMPACT WITH MORE THAN $2.3 MILLION INVESTED IN 2025

Investments in early education, youth development and disability services mark a major milestone in the Foundation's second year

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, The Reinhart Foundation and Reinhart Family of Companies invested more than $2.3M to support nonprofit programs and initiatives across Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Texas. Together, they contributed more than $870,000 in monetary donations to local and national organizations across these communities, alongside product donations and additional projects that strengthened critical programs and expanded local impact.

2025 Giving at a Glance

The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and its partners made the following contributions in 2025:

$191,000 in monetary grants to 36 organizations

$680,000+ in support of Home Depot partner charities, led through Kreate, as part of the Reinhart Family of Companies

$20,000+ in donated products from Kreate

$1.5 million invested in the new Reinhart Family Early Learning Center in Findlay, Ohio

Together, these contributions reflect a total 2025 investment of more than $2.3 million across the Foundation's key communities, marking a substantial expansion of its impact since its establishment in June 2024.

A Landmark Project: The Reinhart Family Early Learning Center

A cornerstone of the Foundation's 2025 effort was the opening of the Reinhart Family Early Learning Center at the Findlay Family YMCA — the Foundation's largest project to date. The new 20,500-square-foot facility, which opened in early November, added 120 new childcare spaces, including a sensory room, a gross motor skills area and an adaptive, fully accessible playground. Established to expand access to high-quality early education in Hancock County, Ohio, the center underscores the Foundation's commitment to improving the health and well-being of all children.

"This year was a major step forward for the Foundation," said Nickolas Reinhart, co- founder of The Reinhart Foundation. "By expanding our impact in our target areas, we're focused on building long-lasting partnerships and infrastructure, like the new Early Learning Center, that will continue to support children and families for generations."

Inaugural Golf Outing Doubles Its Impact

In May, the Foundation hosted its inaugural Reinhart Foundation Golf Outing in Findlay, Ohio, and plans to make it an annual celebration. The outing brought together 35 teams and 140 players, along with 43 corporate sponsors, raising a total of $287,275. Co- founders Nickolas and Jourdan Reinhart personally matched every dollar raised, doubling the event's impact and bringing the total amount to $574,550.

Continued Investment Across Key Communities

Beyond this year's programs in Findlay, the Foundation continued investing in its other key communities through its grant program: Sarasota, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Las Vegas, Nevada; Findlay, Ohio; and Georgetown, Texas.

Notable partnerships included:

"Looking into 2026, we remain committed to advancing youth development, education and disability services through our grant programs and community events," said Nickolas. "With several new initiatives underway, we look forward to expanding our impact in the communities where we reside, work and engage."

Grant Applications for 2026

Organizations interested in partnering with the Foundation for 2026 can apply for funding starting January 1, 2026, through the Foundation's online grant application at www.reinhart.org. Eligible applicants include registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits with programs aligned with the Foundation's primary focus areas. Grant applications will be reviewed during quarterly grant cycles, and organizations do not need to reapply unless specifically requested. Applicants are encouraged to provide clear project descriptions, budgets and explanations of how their proposed work will benefit the community.

For more information about The Reinhart Foundation's community investments and initiatives, visit Reinhart.org, or The Reinhart Foundation's Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

About The Reinhart Foundation

Founded by Nickolas and Jourdan Reinhart, The Reinhart Foundation is dedicated to enriching communities through partnerships with local nonprofits, with a dedicated focus on supporting children. The Reinhart Foundation champions causes that reflect compassion, integrity, and long-term impact in Sarasota, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Las Vegas, Nevada; Georgetown, Texas; and Findlay, Ohio. By working hand-in-hand with community partners, The Reinhart Foundation creates nurturing environments where families and children feel supported and empowered to thrive. For more information, visit www.reinhart.org.

