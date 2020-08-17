The REMADE Institute Announces Up to $35 Million in Funding for Technology Solutions to Accelerate the Transition to the Circular Economy

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMADE Institute® has issued its fourth Request for Proposals (RFP) to invest up to $35 million for research and development of transformational technologies to increase the recovery, reuse, remanufacturing and recycling of metals, polymers, fibers, and e-waste. The funding will be matched by project participants, for a total investment of up to $70 million.

REMADE has made it a priority to focus on the plastic value chain by especially seeking proposals that will significantly increase the domestic recycling of plastics. Using recycled plastic instead of virgin plastic can reduce energy consumption by up to 79% and greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 67%.*

Nabil Nasr, REMADE's CEO, stated "With the challenges facing industry today, it is increasingly important to improve U.S. manufacturing competitiveness. Our partnership of 100 industry, national laboratory, and academic innovators are working together to reduce the energy and environmental burden of domestic manufacturing while delivering value to industry, the economy, and the environment."

REMADE has invested $20 million in projects to date. These promising technology advancements cut across multiple industries and the entire material lifecycle. For a detailed description and application process for the current RFP, visit https://remadeinstitute.org/rfp.

About the REMADE Institute

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a $140 million Manufacturing USA® Institute co-funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. REMADE is the only national institute primarily focused on the development of transformational technologies to support U.S. manufacturing in the transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, and national laboratories, the REMADE Institute enables early-stage applied research and development of technologies that will create new jobs and will dramatically reduce embodied energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with industrial-scale materials production and processing and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. The cumulative embodied energy savings, greenhouse gas reduction and increase in recycled materials use expected to result from REMADE's five-year $140 million investment in research is approximately 1 Quad of energy (approximately 180 million barrels of oil per year), about 25 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas reduction and more than a 40 million metric tons per year increase in the supply and use of recycled materials, respectively. For additional information about the REMADE Institute, email [email protected].

