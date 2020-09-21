The REMM Group Announces Leasing of Van Daele Development's Lincoln Village Apartment Community in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Daele Development has built luxury into every aspect of Lincoln Village Apartment Community. The neighborhood's 180 units have been built with high ceilings and recessed lighting in the living rooms, quartz countertops and sleek stainless-steel appliances. Lincoln Village is the second of several luxury apartment communities to be built by Van Daele Development Corp. in partnership with Ares Management and professionally managed by The REMM Group.

The first community, The Trails at Canyon Crest in Riverside, opened in September of 2019. The REMM Group Property Management Company had an enthusiastic response to that lease-up and reports the same level of excitement about Lincoln Village.

"With more time spent at home, people want the life-style luxury that Lincoln Village offers. They love the design features and quality of the apartment communities that Van Daele Development builds. Every inch is calculated to elevate the resident's life," said Sara D'Elia CEO of The REMM Group.

D'Elia added: "Virtual, self-guided and guided leasing tours with social distancing have been extremely effective during COVID-19 protocols. Potential residents have been grateful for the care we take to ensure everyone's safety."

The gated three-story multifamily community at Lincoln Village, has a spacious two-story clubhouse, outdoor shaded lounge area, resort style pools and a dog park. The apartment homes come equipped with washers and dryers, smart lock technology and spacious open floor plans. The one, two and three-bedroom apartments offer up to 1,200 square feet and currently lease from $1,775 to $2,475 a month.

Located at 3000 Van Buren Blvd, near Victoria Avenue and Riverside's scenic historic greenbelt area, Lincoln Village is just a short drive to historic downtown Riverside. The convenient location includes Lincoln Plaza for shopping and dining across the street and easy access to the 91 freeway.

The REMM Group is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They provide lease-up and property management for mixed-use and multifamily properties in Southern California. The REMM Group's corporate office is in Tustin, CA.

For leasing information call 951-376-4702 or visit livelincolnvillage.com to schedule a tour.

For additional information on this press release contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com or visit http://www.remmgroup.com.

SOURCE The REMM Group