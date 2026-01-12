The REMM Group Awarded Management of RiverRow Apartments, a New 175-Home Mixed-Use Community in Santa Cruz, CA

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group, a Southern California–based third-party property management firm, has been awarded full-service management of RiverRow Apartments, a premier new mixed-use multifamily community located along the San Lorenzo River in downtown Santa Cruz. The community is scheduled to open on January 6, 2025.

RiverRow Apartments represents a significant new residential and mixed-use investment in one of California's most supply-constrained coastal markets. Branded around the theme "Find Your Rhythm," the riverfront community is designed to support a diverse, walkable, and vibrant downtown neighborhood that blends urban energy with natural surroundings.

The property will feature 175 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes, including affordable homes, expanding access to housing options in the Santa Cruz market. In addition to residential offerings, the development includes ground-floor retail spaces that activate the streetscape and strengthen connections between residents, local businesses, and the surrounding downtown district.

"RiverRow is a standout asset that reflects the next generation of thoughtful urban development in coastal California," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group. "Its scale, riverfront location, mixed-use design, and inclusion of affordable housing make it an important addition to the community. We're honored to be selected to manage a project of this caliber and to help protect its long-term value through hands-on, strategic operations."

Residents will enjoy thoughtfully designed amenities, including fitness centers, co-working spaces, and rooftop decks ideal for gathering or unwinding. Direct access to the public riverwalk, plazas, and pedestrian pathways connects everyday life to the natural beauty of the riverfront, creating a seamless balance between downtown activity and riverside calm.

The RiverRow assignment further expands The REMM Group's presence along California's Central Coast and reinforces the firm's reputation for managing complex, high-visibility assets in urban and mixed-use environments. REMM provides comprehensive property management services across multifamily, build-to-rent (BTR), commercial, and mixed-use properties throughout California.

In addition to RiverRow Apartments, The REMM Group has also recently secured management of Aspan Square, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community opening soon. The addition reflects REMM's continued growth within the BTR sector, supporting communities that combine single-family-style living with professionally managed rental operations.

"Our growth continues to be driven by selectivity and long-term partnerships," D'Elia added. "Whether managing a prominent mixed-use community like RiverRow or an emerging BTR neighborhood, our focus remains on operational excellence, community integration, and asset performance."

More information about RiverRow Apartments is available at www.riverrow.com.

About The REMM Group

The REMM Group is a full-service third-party property management firm specializing in multifamily, build-to-rent, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Known for its hands-on leadership, technology-driven operations, and commitment to creating value, REMM partners with owners and investors to deliver strong performance across its portfolio.

