The REMM Group Designs Their New Orange County Corporate Headquarters for the Post COVID Work Style

Sara D'Elia, CEO at The REMM Group, said "We began looking for a new office as the pandemic hit. Our vision of the ideal location changed as our teams demonstrated that they could be highly productive, and had a higher degree of job satisfaction, working from home. Technology links our teams and we increased the scope of the Office Manager and Administrative positions to provide them with additional on-site support.

"Not coming into the office allowed our Regional and Commercial Property Managers and Senior Management to spend more time at the properties we manage and meeting with clients. Our clients select The REMM Group for that personal approach, so the transition allowed our growth to continue robustly during the COVID crisis."

Most recently The REMM Group has added Desert Flower Apartment Homes, with 129 luxury units in Palm Springs, the stunning new Macro at Echo Park, featuring a rooftop Sky Lounge in Los Angeles. And The Landing retail property in Newport Beach.

The REMM Group's new corporate location has several flexible conference rooms and executive/flex offices, along with more traditional workspaces and offices.

CFO, Shawn Conerty, says the efficient office space helps The REMM Group meet their ESG goals. "We use less resources heating and cooling rooms that are not needed, we all spend less time in traffic burning fuel, and our associates are much happier."

The REMM Group is an award-winning IREM Accredited Commercial Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). Their expanding portfolio includes multifamily, lease up, mixed-use and commercial properties. The REMM Group ranks in the top 10 companies nationwide in The Best Place to Work Multifamily 2022. For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x 213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

SOURCE The REMM Group