The REMM Group Secures Top 10 Nationwide Spot on Best Places to Work Multifamily® List for Fourth Year

News provided by

The REMM Group

11 Dec, 2023, 13:15 ET

SANTA ANA, Calif. , Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group, a leading Real Estate Management Company in Southern California, has secured a prestigious top 10 position on the national Best Places to Work Multifamily® list for the fourth consecutive year. The award was presented at the Multifamily Innovation® Summit in Phoenix AZ, following meticulous research and interviews by Multifamily Leadership.

The REMM Group Real Estate Management company was awarded eighth place in the National Best Places to Work Multifamily Awards. The REMM Group specializes in Southern California multifamily and commercial real estate management. They have been ranked in the top 10 Best Places to Work Multifamily for 4 consecutive years. The award is based on detailed interviews and research by Multifamily Leadership to assess the company’s culture, innovations, and policies.
This recognition highlights The REMM Group's unwavering commitment to cultivating a positive work culture and driving innovation for an enhanced resident experience. As the multifamily industry contributes $3.4 trillion annually to the economy and supports over 17.5 million jobs, the competition for talent recruitment remains fierce. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® ranking assists job seekers in identifying companies prioritizing employee satisfaction.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, expressed gratitude, stating, "We are honored that Multifamily Leadership has ranked us among the top ten Best Places to Work Multifamily Nationally for four consecutive years. Exceptional individuals are the backbone of property management, staying attuned to employees' current priorities is essential to building a team of engaged, caring, and skilled employees."

The thorough interviews and research during the award process enable The REMM Group to assess its culture, innovations, and policies, ensuring alignment with team members' expectations. Windell Mollenido, VP of Marketing and Technology, emphasized their commitment to continuous improvement, stating, "Being on The Best Places to Work Multifamily list year after year is a testament to our relentless pursuit of improvement. The reports guide us in understanding the support our team members value most and areas where adjustments may be necessary."

Sara D'Elia agreed, " In a rapidly evolving industry, our vibrant and supportive culture enables us to attract the best talent. Our highly motivated associates play a pivotal role in ensuring the happiness and prosperity of the residents and owners of the communities we manage."

The REMM Group is an IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO) providing 3rd party management for multifamily, lease-up, BTR communities, and commercial properties in Southern California.

Media Contact:
Windell Mollenido
VP Marketing and Technology
(714) 974-1010 x219
[email protected]

SOURCE The REMM Group

