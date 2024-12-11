The REMM Group Welcomes The Sandpiper Apartments in Huntington Beach, Orange County to Its Management Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group, a premier property management company specializing in enhancing the value of multifamily properties, is excited to announce that it has been selected to manage The Sandpiper Apartments. Nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac in Huntington Beach, Orange County, this charming apartment community offers a peaceful, park-like setting that feels like a retreat from the everyday hustle.

The Sandpiper Apartments stand out for their lush, beautifully landscaped courtyards, creating a serene oasis for residents. Whether enjoying the scenic views or gathering with friends and family in the BBQ dining areas, residents will find relaxation and recreation just steps from their front door.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise to The Sandpiper Apartments," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group. "The community's park-like setting, spacious layouts, and outstanding amenities provide an exceptional living experience, and we're committed to maintaining and enhancing its unique appeal for residents."

The Sandpiper Apartments offer large floor plans, including select homes featuring expansive private backyards, ideal for entertaining or unwinding in the fresh coastal air. Residents can enjoy the sparkling swimming pool, perfect for cooling off on warm California days, and benefit from the convenience of onsite maintenance.

Pet lovers will be delighted to know that The Sandpiper Apartments are a pet-friendly community, welcoming furry companions to share in the beauty and comfort of Huntington Beach living.

Located in the heart of Huntington Beach, this 144-unit community offers residents easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and the stunning Southern California coastline. The community's peaceful location on a quiet cul-de-sac enhances its tranquil appeal, offering the best of both convenience and serenity.

The REMM Group is a trusted leader in property management, recognized for its exceptional market insight in Los Angeles, San Diego, the Inland Empire and Orange County markets and for its dedication to enhancing the living experience for residents while maximizing value for property owners. The Sandpiper Apartments joins a portfolio of premier communities across Southern California managed by The REMM Group.

Media Contact:

Windell Mollenido

VP Marketing and Technology

(714) 974-1010 x219

[email protected]

SOURCE The REMM Group