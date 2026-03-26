The Remodeler's Moment: How Contractors Can Turn Market Shifts Into Profitable Growth

Remodelers and roofing contractors who embrace connected workflows are best positioned to convert demand into sustainable growth.

By Kevin Geiger, SVP of Partnerships, Leap

BALTIMORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most contractors today aren't worried about demand. They're booked out. The problem is that being busy and being profitable aren't the same thing, and the gap between the two usually comes down to how the business runs, not how good the work is.

A contractor installs flooring during a home renovation project.

The 2026 housing market is reinforcing that reality. According to the NAHB Housing Market Index, builder confidence in the single-family housing market remains below neutral, sitting at 38 as of March 2026. A reading below 50 signals that the majority of builders lack confidence in current and near-term housing conditions. As new construction cools, more homeowners are choosing to stay put and invest in the homes they already own.

The 2026 Houzz Renovation Plans Report shows that more than 9 in 10 homeowners plan to move forward with projects this year, and 62% expect to stay in their homes for at least 11 more years after renovating. A recent survey from TAMKO found that 23% of homeowners plan to replace their roof this year, keeping exterior demand steady alongside interior renovation activity.

The opportunity is real. The question is whether your operation is built to capture it.

Homeowners Are Choosing to Improve Instead of Move

For many homeowners in 2026, renovation is less about preparing a property for resale and more about improving everyday living.

The 2026 State of American Home Renovation Report from Great Day Improvements finds that homeowners are prioritizing personalization, comfort, and livability as they upgrade their homes. In a market shaped by high mortgage rates, affordability pressures, and limited housing inventory, many households are choosing to improve their existing homes rather than enter today's buying market.

That shift is translating into steady renovation activity. The report found that 65% of homeowners completed a renovation project within the past year, with bathroom remodels ranking among the most common projects.

For contractors who specialize in high-value interior spaces like kitchens and bathrooms, that trend reflects a growing focus on projects that improve daily comfort and functionality.

At the same time, the report highlights an ongoing challenge in the home improvement market: trust.

Nearly three in ten homeowners delay renovation projects because they struggle to find reliable professionals, and 28% cite finding trusted contractors as a major obstacle to getting started. That credibility gap is shaping how homeowners evaluate the contractors they invite into their homes. For contractors, meeting those expectations requires more than craftsmanship. It requires stronger processes.

Why Growth Is Exposing Operational Gaps

Even with strong renovation demand, many contractors struggle to convert that demand into profitable growth.

According to the Q1 2026 Farnsworth Contractor Index, 68% of home improvement professionals expect revenue to increase over the next year, and contractors report being booked more than eight weeks out on average. Yet many businesses still have difficulty converting that demand into consistent results. Remodelers rate their current lead volume at 6.8 out of 10, while their ability to close those leads scores slightly lower at 6.6, suggesting the challenge is not demand but how efficiently projects move from inquiry to signed contract.

Across remodeling, roofing, and exterior contracting businesses, many contractors are seeing the same pattern. Leads remain steady and project values are increasing, yet margins often lag behind revenue because of operational friction.

Estimates are frequently rebuilt under tight timelines, project details live across multiple tools, and change orders or customer communication are tracked through scattered emails, texts, and spreadsheets. Over time, these inefficiencies compound, slowing response times and making projects harder to manage as businesses grow.

For many independent contractors who built their reputation on craftsmanship, the administrative side of the business has quietly become the biggest barrier to scaling.

Why Process Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

As homeowners invest more heavily in their homes, contractors who deliver a clear and organized experience from the first estimate onward gain an advantage.

For many businesses, however, estimating, measurements, material ordering, financing, and customer communication are still handled across disconnected tools. That fragmentation doesn't just slow things down. It creates a disorganized experience that makes proposals confusing, homeowners hesitant, and margins thinner than they should be.

Leading contractors are addressing this challenge by adopting connected workflows that bring project data, estimating, and customer communication into one system. Measurement providers such as Eagleview help contractors quickly capture exterior dimensions that feed directly into project estimates. Integrations with distributors like ABC Supply can allow material orders to be generated from those estimates, while tools such as CompanyCam help teams document projects with photos that stay linked to job records.

Platforms like Leap bring these capabilities together, allowing contractors to manage the full customer journey—from lead capture and estimates to proposals, financing, and payment collection—within a single workflow.

For homeowners, the result is a clearer and more professional experience. For contractors, it means faster estimates, more consistent pricing, and better visibility across every stage of the project.

The Remodeler's Moment

Housing market conditions will keep shifting. But homeowner investment in existing homes isn't going anywhere, and neither is the gap between contractors who run tight operations and those who don't.

The businesses that win this cycle won't be the ones with the most leads. They'll be the ones who can move from first call to signed contract without friction, price accurately under pressure, and give homeowners a reason to trust them before a single nail is driven.

That's not just a technology story. It's an operational one. The tools just make it easier to get there.

About the Author: Kevin Geiger is Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Leap, where he leads strategic partnerships across the roofing and remodeling industries. His background spans the home improvement and home services industry, including work with companies such as Kohler, HomeAdvisor, Angi, and EverCommerce.

Media Contact:

Natalie Rockefeller

Senior Director of Marketing

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SOURCE Leap LLC