The Residences at Harrison Park by Bridge Tower

Now Leasing in Melissa, TX

MELISSA, Texas, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower Properties proudly announces the opening of The Residences at Harrison Park, a new build-to-rent development with 55 luxury homes for lease. Nestled in the heart of Melissa, Texas, Harrison Park offers a harmonious blend of modern living, convenience, and community.

Prime Location and Lifestyle

Situated in a prime location close to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and only 10 minutes from McKinney, The Residences at Harrison Park offers a peaceful retreat away from the city with convenient access to dining, shopping, parks, trails, and entertainment. Best of all, Harrison Park is within walking distance of shopping, coffee shops and restaurants right outside each resident's front door.

"Harrison Park is the first development of its kind in Melissa," said Megan Beighey, Community Manager at Harrison Park. "Our community is in a great location with plans for huge growth, and the amenities you get here are incomparable. This is a great opportunity to lease a new construction home."

The Residences: Where Luxury Meets Convenience

At Harrison Park, Bridge Tower revolutionizes the rental experience by blending the finest aspects of single-family living with the convenience of leasing. Families, couples, and individuals alike will love the relaxed ambiance of this upscale, newly-built community. Here's a glimpse of what awaits each resident:

Carefully Crafted Interiors: Harrison Park offers three distinct floor plans, each boasting modern, open-concept layouts. Luxurious finishes include stainless steel kitchen appliances, elegant quartz countertops, and durable, luxury vinyl flooring. Private Backyards: Every home at Fresh Meadows features a spacious private backyard—a serene oasis for pets, playtime, and family gatherings. Smart-Home Technology: Safety and convenience converge with smart-home features. Residents can control their alarm systems, Wi-Fi-connected programmable thermostats, and smart locks—all from their fingertips. Two-Car Garages: Each residence comes with a convenient two-car garage, ensuring ample space for vehicles and storage.

Build-to-Rent: The Modern Solution

The Residences at Harrison Park offers the advantages of a single-family home without the obligations of a long-term mortgage. This build-to-rent community enables residents to prioritize living fully, thriving, and crafting cherished memories.

For leasing inquiries, contact Megan Beighey, Property Manager at Harrison Park: [email protected] or call 469-727-8901.

About Bridge Tower

Bridge Tower is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on U.S. residential real estate with disciplines in acquisition, development, construction, property management, and leasing. Bridge Tower was founded in 2013 to provide high-quality homes and communities for families and individuals. The company aims to change how people think about leasing by creating exceptional homes and communities that meet the needs of renters today and tomorrow. Bridge Tower is committed to providing services that take the hassles out of living in a house and help residents focus on what they value most.

The Residences at Harrison Park by Bridge Tower

Chris McCowan

Bridge Tower Properties

469-963-1982

[email protected]

