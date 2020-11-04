The Residential Real Estate Council Launches New Education Subscription Option for Residential Real Estate Agents

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council announced the launch of a new education subscription program that allows more residential real estate agents to benefit from the Council's premiere education.

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way the real estate industry operates. The program is a response to varying needs of agents in receiving education that is easily consumed and readily accessible, while not lacking in value.

Residential Real Estate Council

Education is the key to success and the Council's aim is to empower ethical and efficient real estate agents at all stage so of their career. The education subscription was designed with those agents that are new to the industry in mind.

The education subscription is priced at only $19.99/month. Each month residential real estate agents will enjoy:

A New Live Webinar on timely topics focused on business growth

on timely topics focused on business growth Unlimited access to our award-winning magazine, The Residential Specialist Magazine, that focuses on real estate trends, best business practices, and insights for the future

that focuses on real estate trends, best business practices, and insights for the future Access to the Council's Marketing Toolkit with tools and social assets to keep your clients and future customers informed and generate awareness

To become a subscriptions member and take advantage of valuable education and resources please visit crs.com/learn/edsub. For information on membership at the Residential Real Estate Council or the CRS Designation please visit crs.com.

ABOUT RRC & CRS Designation

The Residential Real Estate Council is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® comprised of more than 28,000 members. The Council supports its members with advanced education, business and networking support. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced agents who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

