The Residential Toaster Ovens Market size to grow by USD 924.07 million from 2022 to 2027 | The enhanced product safety features to boost market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

28 Aug, 2023, 03:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential toaster ovens market is estimated to increase by USD 924.07 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.96%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a free sample report

Residential Toaster Ovens Market - Company Scope

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Toaster Ovens Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Toaster Ovens Market

The residential toaster ovens market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

AB Electrolux, Avanti Products, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Brentwood Appliance Inc., Breville Pty Ltd, De Longhi S.p.A, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Taurus Group, Toshiba Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., Usha International Ltd., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.  Download a free Sample Report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Residential toaster ovens market

Residential Toaster Ovens Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (nonsmart toaster ovens and smart toaster ovens), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

  • The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution includes the retail sale of products in specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. These include company-owned stores, multi-brand appliance retailers, and home improvement and decor stores. They offer a wide range of residential toaster ovens covering different brands and price ranges. In addition, the convenience of finding products from different brands under one roof significantly motivates consumers to choose department stores when shopping for home appliances. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

Residential Toaster Ovens Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The enhanced product safety features is one of the key factor driving market growth. Improper handling or use of these devices can cause burns and serious injury to both children and adults. Most home toasters are equipped with an automatic shut-off function, which greatly reduces the risk of accidental operation by children. Even if the user accidentally turns them off manually, these toasters will automatically turn off after cooking is complete, according to the programmed timer setting. In addition, residential toaster ovens are designed with fireproof wiring for enhanced safety. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major TrendPortability and compatibility are major trends in the market.

Significant Challenge - The long product replacement cycle is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The smart oven market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 272.65 million. This smart oven market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (smart microwave oven and small wall oven), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies are driving growth in the smart oven market. 

The residential microwave oven market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,313.45 million. This residential microwave oven market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (countertop microwave oven and built-in microwave oven), product (microwave oven without smart connectivity and microwave oven with smart connectivity), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing disposable income of consumers is driving growth in residential microwave ovens. 

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Value of Health Beverages Market in India to grow by USD 3.84 Billion from 2021 to 2026 | Benefits of health beverages drives market growth| Technavio

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US to grow by USD 26.66 million between 2021 to 2026 | The growing B2C e-commerce market drives the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.