The Results Are In: Publix Super Markets Is Named Top National March For Babies Corporate Partner For The Third Year

"Publix is one of our most valued partners in the fight to give every baby a healthy start," says Stacey D. Stewart, President of the March of Dimes. "We are grateful for the support of Publix associates and customers as they help us empower families with the knowledge and tools they need to have healthier pregnancies and healthy babies."

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, with 1,186 retail stores in seven states: Alabama (68), Florida (787), Georgia (186), North Carolina (37), South Carolina (58), Tennessee (42), and Virginia (8) has worked alongside the March of Dimes for more than two decades. This year, during their annual in-store and associate March for Babies fundraising campaign, Publix customers and associates raised more than $7.8 million and brings the Publix 23-year total to an impressive contribution of more than $80.8 million to improve the health of moms and babies.

"We have the best customers in the industry, and together with our more than 190,000 associates, we are proud to work alongside of the March of Dimes to work together to improve the health of every mom and baby," says Maria Brous, Director of Media and Community Relations for Publix. "For more than two decades we have asked our customers and associates to give a donation at checkout to help support the tiniest babies who need our help, and time and time again, they do so, giving generously every time."

March for Babies takes place during the spring in nearly 400 communities nationwide. It is Publix's largest-grossing customer facing campaign, and has the highest associate engagement, with thousands participating at March for Babies celebrations in their local communities.

March of Dimes imagines a world in which every baby gets the best possible start in life. Funds raised by Publix customers and associates support key activities to reach this goal, such as:

Advocacy for policies that prioritize the health of moms and babies, such as the PREEMIE Reauthorization Act of 2018, introduced in the Senate on June 7 .

. Educating medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care.

Supporting families through March of Dimes NICU Family Support, ® which is offered in more than 100 hospitals across the United States , providing support, information and critical health care messages.

which is offered in more than 100 hospitals across , providing support, information and critical health care messages. Funding scientific research focused on understanding preterm labor and birth at our network of six Prematurity Research Centers in the United States and Europe . On June 8 , we announced a breakthrough discovery to accurately identify pregnant women who would deliver prematurely through a blood test.

About Publix

Founded in 1930, Publix Super Markets is the largest and fastest-growing employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States. Publix and their associates excel in community involvement, volunteerism and a commitment to the communities they serve. For more information visit their website publix.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-results-are-in-publix-super-markets-is-named-top-national-march-for-babies-corporate-partner-for-the-third-year-300669460.html

SOURCE March of Dimes

Related Links

http://www.marchofdimes.org

