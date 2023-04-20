The Retail Learning Institute Partners with Qstream to Expand Food Retailer Training Offerings with Science-backed Knowledge Reinforcement

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Learning Institute (RLI) and IGA Coca-Cola Institute today announced they have partnered with global microlearning leader Qstream to add its science-based approach to their portfolio of learning resources and technology dedicated to serving independent food retailers worldwide.

RLI, which is part of the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), serves more than 15,000 of the leading retailers across the globe and offers over 600 industry-specific blended learning courses for onboarding, compliance, department operations training and more. They selected Qstream as their microlearning partner to offer their customers science-backed knowledge reinforcement via Qstream's spaced repetition methodology.

Retailers operate under razor-thin margins and keeping employees on the floor is a top priority. In just minutes a day, Qstream's bite-size, on-the-go microlearning interventions test and reinforce the most important information from training courses to keep employees' skills sharp. The platform's robust analytics also identify knowledge gaps so HR, training teams and store operators can take action.

"To be successful in retail environments, you must focus on your frontline workers," said Paulo Goelzer Ph.D, CEO, Retail Learning Institute/IGA Coca-Cola Institute. "Qstream helps us deliver a modern and valuable learning experience for employees without pulling them out of the floor, helping organizations improve workplace safety and customer service to give them a competitive edge."

"Qstream is thrilled to partner with RLI to deliver efficient and employee-centric learning technology to their clients," said Dan Whelan, CEO, Qstream. "Reinforcement is a critical component of any training program and we have no doubt that the retail space will benefit from utilizing our scientifically-proven microlearning platform."

About Qstream

Qstream is the leading enterprise microlearning and knowledge reinforcement solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance. Hundreds of organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a personalized and agile learning experience that delivers the highest levels of retention, engagement and efficiency along with analytics that provide precision insights and expose a real-time view of performance readiness.

About Retail Learning Institute (RLI)

Retail Learning Institute was founded in 2011 as a non-branded version of the IGA Coca-Cola Institute to provide online training programs and services to independent food retailers worldwide. The Institute serves over 15,000 stores and 400,000+ users who have obtained more than 3 million certifications. The course catalog offers more than 600 courses, in English, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese, all designed specifically for the food retail industry. A full Learning Management Systems with user management, tracking, reporting and tailoring opportunities is included in the program.

