'THE RETIREMENT MIRAGE' AUTHOR NANCY HITE COMES OUT OF PUBLICITY RETIREMENT HIRING TRANSMEDIA GROUP FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS

News provided by

TransMedia Group

Jan 30, 2023, 12:14 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary financial expert Nancy Hite retains TransMedia Group to show why retirement is really a mirage and a time in their lives for which most people are unprepared.  

TransMedia Group said it plans to share with media nationwide Hite's more realistic views on that much misunderstood concept, retirement, punctuated with her astute advice on how people can achieve long-term financial stability. 

"Nancy has decades of success in assisting people with their finances, investments and creating long-term plans for easier, cost-effective living designed to last a lifetime," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden, who assisted her with her mind-expanding, influential book. 

"Today's cost of living is hard enough, so to disseminate my messages, I went to a firm that I felt could convey the importance of tips I can offer through the media and become a resource for the ever changing and fluctuating costs that many will not be prepared for in their days ahead," said Hite. 

"I'm happy to be working with TransMedia Group on goals that can help people continue to live their lifestyle and make their dreams a reality," added Hite who is a Certified Financial Planner and a Chartered Financial Consultant with many years of experience working out of Boca Raton, Florida. Hite holds a Series 63 and Series 7 licenses, qualifying her to advise clients in Financial Markets throughout Florida and several other states.

"I feel that Nancy can be a great source for all media, from mommy bloggers to national media and podcasts that seek human interest topics," said Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group. 

"I don't plan on retiring myself, so I already have a great understanding of Nancy's insights and I'm looking forward to arranging interviews so she can share them with others," said Mazzone.

To learn more about Nancy Hite, visit: www.thestrategicwealthadvisor.com  

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone, [email protected]; 561-908-1683

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Also from this source

TransMedia Group to take as good care of Goldstar Home Healthcare's Public Relations as They do of Seniors at Home

Award-Winning, Legal Crime Thriller and Children's Book Author, Mark M. Bello, Esq., Retains TransMedia Group to Promote Next Nail-Biter and More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics