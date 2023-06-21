The Return of El Diablo: Carl's Jr. Brings the Heat this Summer with Fan Favorite Menu Item

For a limited time, Carl's Jr. guests can indulge in several El Diablo meals and deals

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is not a drill. The El Diablo burger is back at Carl's Jr.® from now until August 15. The popular burger, which guests have been missing and even petitioning for its return since 2018, features a potato bun, charbroiled beef, a special fiery habanero sauce, bacon, Jalapeno POPPERS® bites, pepperjack cheese and jalapenos. Consider this a warning. Your mouth is watering for these flavors now but will be on delicious fire after biting into the El Diablo.

El Diablo menu items include the crave-worthy El Diablo Angus, El Diablo Burger, El Diablo Double, and the El Diablito Double Deal. Whether a loyal fan or trying the bold, fiery flavors for the first time, guests are encouraged to get their hands on the El Diablo before the end of summer.

"At Carl's Jr., we don't shy away from exciting, memorable flavors that keep guests coming back for more," said Carl's Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. "Carl's Jr. fans have insatiable taste, and El Diablo answers their demand for something amazing. This burger packs a flavor punch and has built a cult following over the years as our spiciest burger yet. We were eager to bring back this bold menu item – with some fun and great deals. You spoke. We listened. This one is for the dedicated fans who reached out daily, and we can't wait for them to be reunited with El Diablo!"

Fans will want to get it before it's gone. El Diablo is packing the heat this summer only – available in restaurant and in the Carl's Jr. App* where My Rewards members get an extra bonus with an app-exclusive single use offer for a $6.66 El Diablo single along with access to other program exclusive offers and benefits.

Please visit www.carlsjr.com for more information.

*Additional fees apply.

About Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. has been committed to serving big, bold, impossible to ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. Guests have enjoyed over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger favorites, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches and redefined breakfasts for more than 80 years. With more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. and a presence in 28 countries worldwide, guests count on Carl's Jr. for memorable, boundary-pushing meals.

About CKE Restaurants 
CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com

