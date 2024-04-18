THE RETURN OF NACHO FRIES: TACO BELL® TEAMS UP WITH SECRET AARDVARK HOT SAUCE FOR A FLAVORFUL COMEBACK

Taco Bell and Portland based hot sauce company, Secret Aardvark, unite to present Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, kicking off the fan-favorite's return to menus for their longest run ever, starting April 25

TLDR :

Fan-favorite Nacho Fries return for their longest run on national menus ever!

To kick off the fun, Taco Bell is partnering with Portland -based hot sauce company, Secret Aardvark, to unveil Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, available for a limited-time starting April 25 , for $4.99*

Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark created an all-new zesty Serrabanero Ranch Sauce, crafted from green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos serrano and green habanero peppers blended with savory ranch; the sauce adds a bold punch of spice to the classic Nacho Fries

To celebrate, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark are teaming up to give select Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Members a chance to claim a "secret" Tuesday Drop on the app, available April 23 **.

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell Nacho Fries make a triumphant, innovative return for the longest run ever with the launch of the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries! Together, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark, a pioneer in creating flavorful sauces inspired by all corners of the globe, blend serrano and habenero peppers with savory ranch to create the all-new Serrabanero Ranch sauce. The Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries are available starting April 25th for $4.99. Fear not – the Nacho Fries fun will continue nearly all summer long!

Taco Bell and Portland based hot sauce company, Secret Aardvark, unite to present Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, kicking off the fan-favorite's return to menus for their longest run ever, starting April 25

An Irresistible Medley of Flavor

In their 11th comeback to date, Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite Nacho Fries with unexpected flavor thanks to inspiration from Secret Aardvark's Serrabanero sauce. Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries take the hot sauce brand's Serrabanero sauce's green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos, serrano and green habanero pepper flavors, and blends it with savory, zesty ranch for an all-new sauce experience bespoke to Taco Bell. Crispy fries are seasoned with bold Mexican spices and topped with premium, flavorful slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Officially announced at Live Mas Live earlier this year, this revolutionary partnership heralds a new era of flavor with an innovative blend of heat and zest.

"We're thrilled to bring back fan-favorite Nacho Fries for their 11th return, in a whole new way, with an extra flavorful partnership with Secret Aardvark," Liz Matthews, Global Food Innovations Officer shares her excitement. "Secret Aardvark's dedication to bold flavors and culinary innovation makes them the perfect partner for Taco Bell and our iconic Nacho Fries. Together, we're taking flavor exploration to new heights, ensuring our fans experience the ultimate taste sensation with every bite."

Exclusive Taco Bell x Secret Aardvark Tuesday Drop

To celebrate this momentous collaboration, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark are teaming up with Portland-based artist Bryce Wong for a special Tuesday Drop for 300 lucky Fire! Tier Rewards Members on April 23. The exact details of the Tuesday Drop will be a secret until the drop goes live, so Fire! Tier Rewards Members are encouraged to visit the app on April 23 to learn more.

"The opportunity to bring Secret Aardvark's finely crafted moxie to the beloved Nacho Fries nationwide is a significant milestone for us," says Secret Aardvark Owner, Stacy Moritz. "The innovative blend of heat and zest in our new Serrabanero Ranch Sauce combined with the iconic Nacho Fries creates an irresistible match made in heaven."

Continuing the Innovation: What's Next for Nacho Fries?

The excitement for Nacho Fries doesn't stop here! Taco Bell is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to bring fans fresh twists on menu classics, and Nacho Fries are no different. With this return marking their longest run on menus yet, the anticipation is palpable. While Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries are only here for a limited time, the Nacho Fries excitement continues nearly all summer long! Keep an eye out for exciting updates and irresistible options that will leave fans hungry for more.

TerraCycle

The return of Nacho Fries not only satisfies tastebuds but also makes strides in sustainability. In partnership with TerraCycle, Taco Bell's Sauce Container US Recycling Program has recently expanded to accept not only any Brand of used sauce packets, but also any 2 oz souffle cups/lids (the vessel of beloved nacho cheese sauce), sauce dipping cups, and coffee creamer pods. After fans savor every last drop of cheesy nacho goodness, they can mail in accepted USED, empty packaging throughout the month of May to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell Rewards points***. With hundreds of thousands of used sauce packets already recycled, the program's expansion aims to further divert single-use plastic from landfills.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Secret Aardvark

Secret Aardvark Trading Co. was founded in 2004 in Portland, OR, by creative and culinary genius Scott Moritz. His love of travel, surfing, music, and storytelling was matched only by his passion for discovering the flavors of the world. We began hawking sauce at Portland farmers' markets. And now you can find Secret Aardvark's seven hot sauces and marinades in roadhouses, eateries, and groceries nationwide and in seven other countries, proudly gracing tables where the food matters, but the décor might not.

At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery.

** Open only to the first 300 Fire! Tier members. Fire! Tier members will receive a special link via App Inbox Message that will allow them access to purchase the product while supplies last. Only current Taco Bell Rewards Members who have achieved Fire! Tier status as of 4/22/24 will receive the App Inbox Message. Offer available April 23, 2024, while supplies last on a first come first served basis. Limit one (1) Secret Aardvark x Taco Bell item per account holder. Void in all other territories, possessions, and commonwealths, and all other countries and where prohibited. Allow 4-6 weeks for shipment. Failure to accept offer by providing the necessary shipping information before offer expiration will constitute forfeiture of any right to the merchandise. Secret Aardvark x Taco Bell item may only be shipped within the United States. Unclaimed merchandise will not be fulfilled or awarded in any manner, except in the sole discretion of Taco Bell. No cash value. Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Any applicable taxes are recipient's responsibility. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms and conditions apply. The Offer information provided is subject to Taco Bell's Privacy Policy available at https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/privacy-policy.

***US only. Earn 80 Bonus Reward points when you recycle your used, empty sauce packets, sauce dipping cups, 2 oz souffle cups/lids and coffee creamer pods with TerraCycle® from 5/1/24 - 5/31/24, through 11:59 PM PST. (Taco Bell and any other brands accepted). Rewards members must use their Taco Bell Rewards account email address when they recycle on the TerraCycle site in order to receive the bonus points. 80 Bonus Points will only be rewarded one time per Taco Bell Rewards account regardless of the quantity of packets being recycled. Bonus Points will be reflected in Taco Bell Rewards account around mid-June 2024. No cash value. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions. https://www.tacobell.com/terracycle.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Aubree Schipp – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.