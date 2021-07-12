The Reverse Logistics Association Recognizes American Public University System Professor

APUS is the first university in the United States to offer a bachelor's degree and master's degree program in reverse logistics accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)*. Reverse logistics offers growth opportunities for those with expertise in supply chain software and military logistics, and the field is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I am truly honored to receive this award because there are so many great leaders out there who are developing innovative solutions in their own company's circular economics," said Dr. Hedgepeth, professor of Reverse Logistics at APUS. "I stand in good company with many great men and women in this circular economics field."

Dr. Hedgepeth has been an advisor to Reverse Logistics Association members since 2002, and has presented at several RLA events. He has over 30 years of experience working in numerous military logistics and data management roles as a civilian for the Department of Defense and U.S. Army. Dr. Hedgepeth is also an author whose teaching and research includes global logistics, reverse logistics, hybrid aircraft, transportation, supply chain management, lean operations and RFID technology.

"Dr. Hedgepeth has been a strong advocate and enthusiastic supporter of reverse logistics for many years," said Tony Sciarrotta, executive director of RLA. "He's been an avid contributor to the teaching and promotion of courses with a focus on various aspects of reverse logistics as a science."

Watch the award ceremony: https://youtu.be/w9fZpkPdCBo. Read more about the awards: https://rla.org/nomination/create.

The Reverse Logistics Management program in the Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business at APUS prepares a new generation of professionals to adapt to future procedural and technological trends to improve product and cargo flows through a widening, complex supply chain. The program, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), introduces reverse logistics as it relates to logistics, retail, engineering, and accounting. The curriculum also provides a lens into military retrograde operations and best practices, all taught by scholar-practitioners, such as Dr. Hedgepeth.

APUS and RLA have been partners since December 2020 and, under terms of the partnership, RLA members benefit from a tuition grant they can use at the university. By partnering with APUS, organizations can further develop their employees by providing them with relevant skills that are needed to stay competitive in today's fast-changing world. Visit here for more info on how these strategic education partnerships enable businesses to upskill and reskill their workforce by optimizing their education and training programs.

For additional background on reverse logistics, listen to a recent podcast on how AI and robotics are changing organizational logistics. Visit here to listen to a separate podcast on supply chain management featuring Dr. Hedgepeth.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,** and American Public University. Over 108,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*The reverse logistics program, offered entirely online at AMU and APU, received ACBSP accreditation in June 2015.

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

About The Reverse Logistics Association

The Reverse Logistics Association is the authoritative body for best practices related to reverse logistics. RLA is a member driven, global trade association for the returns and reverse industry. The RLA offers information, research, solutions, and facilitates networking introductions for manufacturers, retail companies and third-party providers. Our goal is to educate and inform reverse logistics professionals globally and be the voice of the reverse industry.

CONTACTS

Frank Tutalo Felecia Przybyla Director of Public Relations, APEI Director of Media, RLA [email protected] [email protected] 571-358-3042 866-801-6332

SOURCE American Public University System

Related Links

http://www.americanpubliceducation.com

