BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The restored Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral reopened on Sunday, following a grand ceremony held the day before. In his speech at the ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed gratitude on behalf of the French people to "all those who saved, helped and rebuilt the cathedral." On the cathedral's exterior walls, the words "thank you" were displayed in multiple languages. After the fire caused the collapse of the spire and the roof, the restoration of Notre-Dame was considered an "impossible task" due to its immense difficulty. The cathedral's rebirth from the flames is the result of collective strength and effort.

"Architecture is the great book of humanity," wrote the French literary giant Victor Hugo in his masterpiece Notre Dame de Paris, also known as The Hunchback of Notre Dame, highlighting the profound value of architecture in human civilization. Standing on Île de la Cité in Paris, a small island in the Seine River, Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral has witnessed the history of France, symbolizing the spirit of French humanism and serving as a precious heritage of human civilization. After the abrupt fire of 2019, many countries extended their support for the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris, with China being the first country to reach an intergovernmental agreement with France for the cathedral's restoration, allowing Chinese experts to participate in the restoration project. In February of this year, specialists from the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in China's Shaanxi Province went to Paris to assist with the conservation and restoration of Notre-Dame. China and France have jointly initiated scientific research on the preservation of wooden relics and earthen sites from both Notre-Dame and the Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang. This marks the first international study of charred wood samples from Notre-Dame, with the Chinese team being the first non-French professionals to ascend the cathedral's spire.

When placing Mausoleum of Qinshihuang and Notre-Dame cathedral side by side, people often focus on the "differences" and "diversity" between them. However, when viewed from the perspective of civilization, their commonalities begin to emerge: Both are symbols of ancient civilizations, both have suffered from fires, and both face complex preservation challenges, among other similarities.

It is precisely this connection through civilization that allows the people of China and France to feel a sense of shared empathy across borders for Notre-Dame's disaster. As the modern Chinese Confucian master, Gu Hongming, said in his book The Spirit of the Chinese People: "Only the French seem to understand the Chinese people and Chinese civilization best, as they have to a preeminent degree a quality of mind which, above all things, is necessary to understand the real Chinese people and the Chinese civilization."

In fact, the cooperation between China and France regarding the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is just one aspect of the broader collaboration in architectural heritage preservation and cultural exchange between the two countries. French architecture represents Western architectural art, and the traditional architectures of China and France differ not only in materials but also in styles. However, scholars from both countries have discovered through mutual learning that the similarities in their architectural arts are beyond people's imagination. For example, the "forest" of Notre-Dame is actually very similar to the Xieshan roof style architectural structure in China. This illustrates the significance of exchange and mutual learning, where both sides promote and enhance understanding through interaction, allowing the civilizations of both parties to radiate new vitality, thereby enriching the diversity of human civilization.

This is especially relevant today. In the over five years since the fire at Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, many events have occurred worldwide, such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, the stalemate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the resurgence of conflict in the Middle East, among others. It can be said that the world, much like Notre-Dame five years ago, urgently needs "repair" and protection. In fact, when the bells of Notre-Dame ring again, it will have already demonstrated that human society can turn the "impossible" into the possible through unity and cooperation, and this exemplifies the power of mutual learning among civilizations. It indicates that the correct way to "repair" the world lies in the mutual exchange, learning, and cooperation between different civilizations.

The newly restored Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral has made a meaningful arrangement. At the top of the church's spire, a new gilded copper rooster sculpture contains a scroll naming 2,000 individuals who participated in the restoration, honoring their contributions. The rebirth of Notre-Dame is not only the result of France's own efforts but also a product of international collaboration. In today's world, humanity lives in a diverse environment composed of various cultures, races, skin colors, religions, and social systems, forming a community of shared destiny. To break down the barriers and prejudices between civilizations and to avoid conflicts and confrontations, it is essential to promote mutual respect and harmonious coexistence among different civilizations. This will allow cultural exchanges and mutual learning to serve as a bridge for enhancing friendship among peoples, a driving force for the progress of human society, and a bond for maintaining world peace.

Nearly two hundred years ago, Hugo revealed the value of equality through the contrast of beauty and ugliness, good and evil, in Notre Dame de Paris. Today, to understand the essence of various civilizations, it is even more important to uphold an attitude of equality and humility, to discard arrogance and prejudice, and to respect each other's differences with an inclusive and open spirit. Although Notre-Dame has reopened, its complete restoration will still take time. This means that cooperation across civilizations will continue to deepen, and such "repair" is something the world needs more of.

