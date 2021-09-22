The Right Grind for the Best Cup of Coffee

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three out of four Americans use pre-ground coffee to brew at home, but coffee aficionados prefer grinding fresh whole beans right before brewing. Pre-ground coffee interacts with air and can lose significant flavor and aroma within hours. Capresso markets coffee grinders that are fast and easy, with a big payoff in coffee enjoyment.

Here are five factors that can help determine the right grind and right grinder for any household.

Capresso Grind Select offers 15 grind settings from fine to coarse. Capresso Infinity PLUS Conical Burr Grinder offers 16 grind setting from extra fine, fine, regular and coarse.

Choice of brew

For every type of coffee – espresso, drip coffee, French press, pour-over and percolators – there's an ideal grind for preserving authentic taste and aroma. The preferred type of bean – from light and dry to dark and oily – will also affect the recommended grind.

Number of grind settings

There are many reasons to opt for multiple grind settings – for entertaining, for households with people with different tastes, or for the variety of trying something new. The Capresso Grind Select features 15 settings from fine to coarse to satisfy multiple coffee strength preferences. Its solid steel burr grinding disks ensure a consistent and uniform coffee grind.

Importance of taste and aroma

A grinder's precision, speed and grind setting choices will all affect coffee quality. The top-of-the-line Capresso Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder features professional grade conical steel burrs for maximum aroma and flavor retention, and a full range of grind settings. Its gear reduction motor produces the slowest grinding action – a benefit for preserving flavor and aroma – with little static build-up and the lowest noise level.

Feature preferences

Some people want all the bells and whistles; others want simplicity. An easy, versatile choice is the Capresso Cool Grind Blade Grinder, with a large stainless-steel grinding chamber that reduces heat build-up and preserves aroma. Ideal for flavorful drip or percolator coffee, it couldn't be easier or more intuitive to use.

Culinary applications

Some grinders do double duty in the kitchen. The Cool Grind Blade Grinder can also grind a variety of dried spices and seeds, such as peppercorns, coriander seeds and flax seeds. Grinding ingredients at home can enhance the flavor and aroma of many delicious dishes and beverages beyond coffee.

