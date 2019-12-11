The Right to Shower Joins The World's Big Sleep Out to Call for an End to Homelessness

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 7, The Right to Shower teamed up with The World's Big Sleep Out in London, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to sleep out overnight as part of a call for an end to global homelessness. Alan Jope, Unilever CEO, Sunny Jain, President of Unilever Beauty and Personal Care and Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP & COO of Unilever Beauty and Personal Care NA joined The Right to Shower, makers of award-winning head-to-toe cleansers, to help create the world's largest display of support for people experiencing homelessness and displacement and to raise money for charities that work to end homelessness.

Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP & COO of Unilever Beauty and Personal Care NA, Laura Fruitman, Co-Founder and General Manager of The Right to Shower, and team support the World’s Big Sleep Out in New York City on Dec. 7th, 2019. Alan Jope, Unilever CEO and team join the World’s Big Sleep Out in London on Dec. 7th, 2019.

"The Right to Shower was inspired to sleep out for the more than 553,000 people in the U.S. who are currently living on the streets without safe, reliable access to the everyday services many of us take for granted, including a shower," said Laura Fruitman, Co-Founder and General Manager of The Right to Shower. "The 60,000 people who slept out overnight across the globe helped shine a spotlight on this often-unseen community. We share The World's Big Sleep Out's belief that by building advocacy, creating conversation and working together, we can make a difference and ensure that everyone has a right to dignity."

Sale of every The Right to Shower bar soap and body wash helps unlock access to hygiene for people experiencing homelessness – not only by supporting mobile shower organizations like Lava Mae, but also Lava Mae's Replication Support program, which provides resources, guidance and hands-on help to individuals and organizations from across the country who are launching mobile showers in their communities.

"We were thrilled to have the support of The Right to Shower at The World's Big Sleep Out," said Josh Littlejohn, Founder of The World's Big Sleep Out campaign and Co-Founder of Social Bite. "With their help, we can continue to bring awareness to the homelessness crisis and get others involved in supporting the cause year-round."

The Right to Shower was created as a social enterprise, a sustainable model that gives back 30% of profits over time to deliver long-term impact. In its first year, to kickstart the mobile shower operations of its partners by investing in their upfront costs and infrastructure, The Right to Shower donated 100% of its profits. As a result, The Right to Shower helped provide more than 30,000 showers to 9,000 people living on the streets. Working with Lava Mae and its network of mobile shower providers, The Right to Shower has expanded access to mobile shower services in 16 communities across the country, from Providence, Rhode Island to Austin, Texas and Oakland, California.

ABOUT THE RIGHT TO SHOWER

The Right to Shower is a new line of shower products fighting to give access to showers to people living on the streets - 100% of profits are being donated to mobile shower organizations across the country in 2019. The Right to Shower includes gel and bar head-to-toe cleansers made with 100% naturally derived and organic cleansing ingredients in 4 variants: Dignity, Joy, Hope, and Strength. The Right to Shower is available to purchase at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Meijer, Fairway, and Wegman's.

Visit TheRightToShower.com to learn about how you can join the Right to Shower Movement by donating and volunteering with our partners or partnering with us yourself to expand access to hygiene, dignity, and opportunity to people experiencing homelessness.

ABOUT UNILEVER

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

