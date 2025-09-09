The Rise of Scare-Cation Travel Around Haunt Tourism

America Haunts Names the Top 5 Haunted Attractions Luring Fear-Seekers to the Ultimate Halloween Getaways

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Scare-cation Travel" is a booming trend where traveling to experience America's bona fide best haunts for fright-filled nights that pack in extraordinary memories. At the forefront of finding the best haunts is America Haunts, the leading association of premier haunted attractions in the U.S. These haunt experts unveiled their list of the Top 5 haunted destinations for 2025. What were once seasonal highlights are now economic drivers for their cities in September and October, generating travel anchored to immersive haunted weekend itineraries.

Top 5 haunts “Scare-cation Travel” is a booming trend where traveling to experience America’s bona fide best haunts for fright-filled nights that pack in extraordinary memories.

These legendary haunts don't just scare—they transport. Travelers build entire trips around them, complete with overnight stays, associated escape rooms within the haunted attractions, fright‑night street or park entertainment, and Instagram-friendly terror photo ops. In an era when unique, shareable experiences drive travel, these haunted hotspots deliver.

America Haunts' Top 5 Haunted Attractions for a Scare-Cation:

The Dent Schoolhouse – Cincinnati, OH

This haunted schoolhouse has taught haunt goers to face fear at its best. Set in an actual school built in 1894, Dent's lore of a murderous janitor weaves into meticulously detailed sets and Hollywood-caliber effects. Guests encounter aerial stunts, a reimagined cafeteria, a lab, and a haunted basement where the janitor lurks. Dent pushes boundaries with diverse tours—ghost tours, lights-on, lights-out, and full-throttle scares that rocket fear from zero to 100. With its atmosphere and immersive storytelling, Dent remains a must-see destination for scare-cation travelers.

Erebus Haunted Attraction – Detroit, MI

Erebus is an iconic four-story labyrinth of terror in Pontiac, just outside Detroit. Once holding the Guinness World Record as the longest walk-through haunted attraction, it has become a pilgrimage site for haunt fans nationwide. Guests descend through towering sets, cutting-edge effects, and a relentless barrage of scares that challenge even the bravest thrillseekers. Its sheer size and intensity create an unforgettable experience, cementing Erebus as one of the country's most legendary haunted destinations—and a cornerstone for travelers on a scare-cation quest.

SpookyWoods – Greensboro/High Point, NC

Set on 80 acres of North Carolina farmland, Kersey Valley SpookyWoods has grown into a full-scale Halloween destination. Visitors travel for days and nights of options with haunted trails, wagon rides, and sprawling mazes, each designed with massive set pieces and immersive detail. This haunt leverages nature without the nurture in 22 immersive sets as they traverse through the woods. Add in midway shopping, dining, and unique Haunt Couture merchandise, and SpookyWoods offers a weekend getaway that delivers both thrills and tradition.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park – San Diego, CA

Few haunts can match the atmosphere of The Haunted Trail, staged beneath towering, twisted trees in San Diego's historic Balboa Park. For more than 25 years, this outdoor fright walk has combined the city's scenic setting with unforgettable scares, creating a Halloween tradition for locals and visitors alike. With the park's cultural attractions, San Diego's nightlife, and beaches just minutes away, the Haunted Trail anchors a complete scare-cation experience. Named among the top haunts in the nation, it continues to lure travelers seeking one-of-a-kind thrills under Southern California's autumn skies.

Nightmare on 13th – Salt Lake City, UT

Now in its 36th season, Nightmare on 13th continues to raise the bar as one of the nation's most celebrated haunted houses. This year introduces a brand-new "Horror Cinema" finale, plunging guests into a double feature of terror with the Mothman and a relentless slasher. Known for jaw-dropping sets, massive animatronics, and two working Tesla Coils, the haunt blends movie-quality production with interactive scares. Located near downtown Salt Lake City, it draws fans nationwide who make it a scare-cation tradition, returning year after year for fresh horrors.

A Booming Business of Fright Entertainment

Haunted attractions generate over $500 million in revenue each Halloween season, and an increasing share is channeled by out-of-town guests. "More than 30% of ticket sales at the top attractions in the country surveyed by America Haunts come from travelers, some flying across the country for the kind of immersive scare that can't be found at local haunts," said Amber Arnett Bequeaith, spokesperson for America Haunts.

The experience is often amplified by digital sharing—haunted selfie stations, TikTok-worthy moments of terror, and exclusive merch all help travelers showcase their scare-cation cred.

Haunted Tourism with Staying Power

This isn't just a flash-in-the-pan trend. Cities with top haunts are noticing repeat tourism spikes in the Fall, with hotels, restaurants, and local businesses tailoring packages around haunted weekends. In many ways, haunted attractions are doing for Halloween what ski lodges do for winter — building annual travel rituals and community buzz.

With haunts pushing boundaries each year — with the behemoths upping the ante with tech, cinematic storytelling, and next-level sensory immersion—there's no sign that scare-cations are slowing down. Tourists are flocking to these cornerstones for escapism rather than settling for the ho-hum haunt where the lifeblood is sucked from adventurers yearning for the best.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to delivering fear at the highest level. With a collective annual attendance surpassing one million thrillseekers, America Haunts represents the best in the industry. With centuries of collective experience, its members set the standard for safety, innovation, and unforgettable Halloween entertainment. AmericaHaunts.com

SOURCE America Haunts