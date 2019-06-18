The Rise Of The 'Work Family': New Survey Says 60% Of People Would Sacrifice A Raise To Work With Colleagues They Like

"Strong relationships with co-workers are key to professional growth and fulfillment at every career stage," said Rachel DeAlto, Relationship Expert and Comfort Hotels spokesperson represented by Abrams Artists Agency. "They can evolve into mentorships, open doors, expand an individual's network, and lead to more opportunities. Business travel provides an opportunity to build these relationships in a fresh environment with unique experiences that differ from employees' day-to-day interactions with each other."

"With newly renovated hotels featuring open lobbies, upgraded guest rooms, and modern amenities, Comfort hotels help you make the most of your trip. The Comfort Hotels Ultimate Work Family Trip Contest was inspired by our guests and what they care about: connecting with their families – personal and professional," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Comfort hotels provide a warm and welcoming guest experience to help you with your travel purpose, no matter what your business is, and giving away an entire hotel for a weekend is the perfect way to celebrate work families."

The Comfort Hotels Ultimate Work Family Trip Contest winner will have an opportunity to invite their current or past work family and personal family to one of five participating Comfort hotels in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Austin, Texas; Middletown, Pa.; Denver or Birmingham, Ala.

To enter the contest, people will tell Comfort why they deserve a work family trip. They can do this at ComfortWorkFamilies.com, by tagging @ChoiceHotels and using #workfamilytrip and #contest on Twitter and/or Instagram, or by visiting the Choice Hotels Facebook page. No purchase is necessary to enter, and entries will be accepted until Aug. 13, 2019, with the trip to take place on select dates in 2020.

Comfort Hotels, an upper midscale brand of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), conducted a nationwide survey of 1,100 Americans to better understand how travel impacts their work relationships. The survey, done in collaboration with survey platform Pollfish, uncovered a number of findings about how travelers value the "work family."

86% of Americans keep in touch with former colleagues.

59% of those surveyed agree that they spend either the same amount or more time with their work colleagues as they do with their families at home.

More than 75% of people would rather travel with colleagues than solo when traveling for business.

Almost 65% of people consider work relationships as important as their relationships at home.

The research and contest join a large-scale effort by Choice Hotels to reinforce its commitment to welcoming both business and leisure travelers. Choice recently introduced a new nationwide advertising campaign featuring the tagline, "Our Business Is You." The campaign will feature Comfort throughout 2019, and spotlight the results of brand's $2.5 billion, multi-year transformation.

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Comfort Suites are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family is nearing the final stages of a multiyear transformation initiative that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo—signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

