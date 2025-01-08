The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok Debuts in Thailand, Promising A New Era of Unforgettable Luxury and Cultural Elegance in Thailand

Influenced by the tradition of grand Thai residences on Wireless Road, the innovative, 260-key hotel overlooking Lumpini Park leads the city's cultural evolution

BANGKOK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the highly anticipated debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, introducing a world-class hotel that offers unparalleled hospitality and immersive cultural experiences. Part of the Luxury Group portfolio by Marriott International, the hotel is set in an alluring 216-meter-high tower at One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district and a world-class business and lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok. Overlooking the serene lawns and lakes of Lumpini Park, this destination offers a refreshing retreat amidst the bustling energy of the city, transforming guest experiences through intuitive service and unforgettable moments. Here, Thai tradition blends seamlessly with global influence, reflecting Bangkok's dynamic future.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok

"The opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok is a pivotal milestone for our brand, as we introduce the finest personalized service and unforgettable experiences to one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant and culturally rich destinations," said Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International. "By seamlessly blending Thailand's deep cultural heritage with The Ritz-Carlton's timeless elegance and forward-thinking design, we are not only enhancing the city's luxury landscape but also offering guests an experience that is both authentic and transformative."

The visionary architects at Chicago-based SOM and Thailand's A49 have designed a building facade featuring gracefully ascending open-air terraces that provide sweeping views of Lumpini Park and the city's skyline. Inside, Thailand's premier interior design studio, PIA, has captured the past, present, and future legacy of The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok through spaces that evoke a sense of timeless elegance and modern sophistication.

Inspired by the concept of a "Meeting of Two Civilizations", The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok is a cultural beacon, embracing the vibrant capital built upon a rich and storied heritage. In the 1800s, Thailand envisioned a global future, seamlessly blending its cherished traditions with international influences. Wireless Road, once the enclave of Thai nobility, became a gateway to this new era of travel and exploration. Today, Bangkok radiates worldly charm and The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok reflects this dynamic culture through a refined lens, welcoming guests to a restorative, contemporary oasis. Upon arrival, a grand archway leads to the elegant foyer and The Front Hall, a drawing room adorned with original artwork and black-and-white photographs, evoking the warmth and intimacy of a private residence.

A seamless blend of classic Thai artistry and contemporary design, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok's rooms and suites embody a spirit of cultural exchange. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking views, while many guestrooms offer private loggias and terraces overlooking the lush expanse of Lumpini Park. Guests are invited to choose from the spacious 50-square-meter Deluxe Rooms, the exquisitely appointed 102-square-meter Gardenia Suites, or the enchanting 127-square-meter Marigold and Amaranth Suites. Atop the hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Suite crowns the property as a 389-square-meter penthouse, offering an unrivaled setting for the most luxurious of escapes.

Perched on the 23rd floor, The Club Lounge is an exclusive and inviting retreat adorned with locally sourced treasures, offering an atmosphere of privacy and sophistication. Featuring five daily culinary presentations in a serene setting, the lounge is a key element of The Ritz-Carlton Club experience, which includes seamless check-in with a dedicated Club Concierge and bespoke in-room amenities for an unparalleled level of personalized service.

Three exceptional dining experiences transport guests through distinct culinary worlds, each offering its unique take on flavor and atmosphere.

Duet by David Toutain, led by the eponymous Michelin-starred chef and culinary prodigy Valentin Fouache serves modern French cuisine in a stunning glasshouse. This innovative concept explores the harmonious duality of food and nature, showcasing meticulously sourced ingredients and artisanal produce in a sensorial dining experience. Lily's, a vibrant and lively restaurant, reimagines classic dishes with a contemporary twist, offering customizable sharing plates that cater to groups of all sizes. Interactive elements engage diners, creating dynamic and unique culinary memories. By day or night, Caleō - derived from the Latin for 'being in love' - captures the essence of romance and indulgence. Set against sweeping vistas, this luxurious lounge invites guests to savor elegant afternoon teas or late-night cocktails, where dramatic, theatrical libations provide a multi-sensory delight.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa is a haven of tranquility, where guests can rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul. The sophisticated sanctuary fosters well-being with five exquisite treatment rooms, a couple's spa suite, and a relaxing pod, complemented by a state-of-the-art fitness center designed for invigorating workouts. Nestled amidst the lush greenery, two sparkling swimming pools - including a dedicated kids' pool - offer refreshing retreats from the tropical climate. Meanwhile, young explorers are engaged and entertained at the Ritz Kids Club, where spirited activities await.

The Ritz-Carlton Grand Ballroom, the largest of its kind in the city, can accommodate up to 1,200 people. The dedicated events floor presents nine flexible function spaces. These incredible, opulent rooms celebrate special occasions such as weddings, corporate events, and gala dinners. With pre-function areas and an outdoor terrace, the main ballroom boasts three LED screens to bring every event to life.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok uniquely connects both luxurious stays to local touchpoints through special daily offerings to esteemed guests. Among these, is the Defining Moment, where guests are invited to the Terrace to experience a new interpretation of a daily "Klong Yao" (Long Drum) ceremony. Devised by The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, the moving sounds signal the start of evening celebrations. A series of activities serve as Supporting Scenes to create memorable experiences throughout the day. Morning sessions of 'Terrace Chi' tai chi, set against the serene backdrop of the park, invite guests to start their day with tranquility. The 'New Generation' creative tours of the One Bangkok Art Loop offer a fresh perspective on the local art scene, while the 'Lasting Impression' flower-pressing activity engages young explorers in a hands-on experience. As the day unfolds, guests can savor 'Golden Hour' cocktails inspired by captivating stories from Bangkok's rich heritage."

"As the first Ritz-Carlton property in Bangkok, we bring local traditions and culture alive through imaginative, immersive experiences, including performances, activities, and artistic journeys," says Tina Liu, the hotel's General Manager. "Our stays are designed to create memorable moments that resonate with our guests, paying homage to Thailand's 'cultural bloom' – the evolution from its graceful past to its exciting future."

To embark on a journey of cultural discovery in the heart of Thailand's capital at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, please visit www.theritzcarltonbangkok.com

