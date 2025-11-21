Marriott International Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development to Speak at the Barclays 2025 Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference December 4; Remarks to be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MAR) Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development, Leeny Oberg, will speak at the Barclays 2025 Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference, to be held on Thursday, December 4, in New York, NY.  Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 8:15 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until December 30, 2025, at the same site.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.  In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

