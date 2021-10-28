The Ritz-Carlton Debuts In Mexico City, Shining A New Light On This Center Of Commerce And Culture

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is excited to announce the debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, providing discerning travelers with a new way to discover one of the world's most dynamic destinations. Transforming the city's skyline and sitting amongst the country's tallest buildings, the hotel is centrally located along the iconic Paseo de Reforma and showcases uninterrupted views of the famed Chapultepec Park. Featuring the legendary service of the brand's Ladies and Gentlemen, each detail of the hotel is thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the city's rich culture and offer a unique perspective on this beloved destination.

The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City is located along the Paseo de Reforma and features uninterrupted views of Chapultepec Park.

"We are thrilled to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to Mexico City, exemplifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and creating meaningful memories in the world's most exciting markets," said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. "Whether enjoying a hotel tour with a local historian to be immersed into the Mexican rituals and celebrations that inspired the hotel design, or allowing our Ladies and Gentlemen to curate a day of exploration in the city, we are excited to provide both guests and locals with a unique lens on this incredible destination."

Soaring 58-stories high, The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City is located in a stunning building concepted by Taller G and features 153 guest rooms and suites. Capitalizing on its enviable location and views, a double glass façade provides unique open-air terraces, inviting guests to discover a new perspective on the enchanting city. The interiors, designed by Chapi Chapo Design, were created to serve as a looking glass into Mexico City's dynamic past, present, and future. Paying homage to the city's profound influence on the surrealist art movement, the hotel embraces the way famed Mexican artists like Frida Kahlo, Gunther Gerzso and Leonora Carrington celebrated their indigenous roots and broke away from colonial influences. At The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, the use of metals, mirrors and glass serve to reflect the exterior into the interior, creating a surrealist experience by playing with perspective and distorting the surrounding, traditional architecture. While a neutral color palette invokes a sense of calm, shades of smokey ash, deep blues, and metallic fibers are woven in throughout the hotel as a nod to Mexican storytelling and folklore.

"The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City will act as a literal and figurative gateway along the Paseo de Reforma, welcoming and encouraging guests to learn about the colorful history, dynamic present and bright future of Mexico City," stated Luis Lopez, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City. "The Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City are eager to welcome our guests and accompany them on a memorable journey during their stay."

Featuring unparalleled service, The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City celebrates legendary Mexican hospitality and offers guests a highly personalized experience. The hotel features a wide range of carefully curated amenities designed for cultural discovery and epicurean adventures or business travel, including The Ritz-Carlton Club® Lounge with an exclusive Club Concierge, a heated indoor swimming pool, large fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa with six luxurious treatment rooms. Bringing the destination to life in a unique way, The Ritz-Carlton Spa thoughtfully sources local ingredients and botanicals, which are then coupled with the healing and spiritual traditions of Mexico City's Aztec culture. In addition to relaxing and rejuvenating treatments, the spa features an assortment of wellness areas, including steam rooms, saunas, and a timeless capsule room.

Dining at Samos, the Mediterranean inspired restaurant on the 38th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, guests can enjoy cuisine featuring dynamic local flavors for a one-of-a-kind experience. Bringing vast luxury experience and expertise in Mexican, Italian, French, Peruvian and Argentinian cuisines, Chef Jonathan Felix has carefully created each dish to offer a culinary journey where flavors and sensations are elevated with every bite. The epicurean experiences continue through the dessert course with delicate sweets like Nido, an airy mango and passion fruit mousse encased in white chocolate and cradled by a spun sugar nest.

The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City also offers more than 4,300 square feet of meeting space with floor to ceiling windows overlooking Chapultepec Park, ideally suited for a variety of events from meetings to celebratory occasions. The spaces have been designed to foster inspiration and connection whether a large gathering in the ballroom or an intimate board meeting.

For more information or to reserve a stay, please visit the hotel's website here.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Bethesda, MD, part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 32 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

