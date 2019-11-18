The Ritz-Carlton Debuts Its 100th Hotel, Bringing The Iconic Brand To The Capital Of Western Australia, Perth

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C today announced the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, in the capital city of Western Australia. Part of the landmark development at Elizabeth Quay, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth overlooks the city's beautiful Swan River and Kings Park and connects guests to the destination's rich way of life through a contemporary take on local culture, history and cuisine. The opening of the hotel also marks the 100th Ritz-Carlton property globally and heralds a much-anticipated return of the iconic luxury brand to Australia.

The Ritz-Carlton, Perth offers 205 elegantly-appointed guestrooms including 19 suites, which feature sweeping city and Swan River views.

"We are very excited to bring the legendary service and exceptional luxury of The Ritz-Carlton brand back to Australia," said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. "Perth as a destination has so much to offer the luxury traveler, from its stunning landscapes to its superior produce and wine. Our Ladies and Gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Perth are looking forward to providing guests with enriching experiences that are deeply engrained in the local culture and destination and which will create unforgettable memories."

Perched on the edge of the Swan River and located in Perth's finest lifestyle precinct, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth has captured the essence of both the city and Western Australia through a series of exclusive curated local experiences that will leave guests with lasting memories of the destination. As the ultimate gateway to Western Australia, the hotel offers easy access to the city's most iconic destinations, including Kings Park and The Bell Tower. Guests can enjoy a bike ride to the famous Blue Boatshed at Crawley Edge, go foraging with one of the hotel's chefs, or enjoy a luxury picnic. The more adventurous can explore Margaret River by seaplane, journey across to Rottnest Island or discover the wealth of culinary options in Swan Valley.

The hotel offers 205 elegantly-appointed guestrooms including 19 suites, which feature sweeping city and Swan River views. For the ultimate in sleeping comfort, the rooms boast Frette bedlinens and offer bath amenities by iconic British luxury brand Asprey. The design of The Ritz-Carlton, Perth draws multi-sensory inspirations from the stunning natural beauty of Western Australia. In the lobby, soaring 13-meter high ceilings and a custom chandelier echo the cascading waters of the Karijini gorges in the state's remote Pilbara region. Western Australia is blessed with a combination of pristine beaches, unspoilt reefs, ancient untamed landscapes and a mild climate. With a sumptuous palette of earth tones and the use of luxurious natural materials, all these elements are combined and showcased in every design aspect of the hotel.

A 277-square-meter signature Ritz-Carlton Suite is the epitome of luxury living, offering separate sleeping, living and entertainment areas where floor-to-ceiling windows offer magnificent vistas and fill the space with natural light. Guests with access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge will enjoy mixology demonstrations, five culinary presentations per day, as well as personalized excursions and journeys of wellbeing. The club also features a unique outdoor alfresco terrace with stunning views.

The dining scene in Perth is set to be lit on fire with Hearth, the hotel's signature restaurant and Lounge which offers bold new interpretations of the classic Australian barbecue. Acclaimed Western Australian Executive Chef Jed Gerrard will take guests on a gourmet journey that celebrates the stories of local culture and traditions, showcasing the finest and freshest produce from the region's farmers, fishermen and artisans. Songbird is set to become Perth's go-to cocktail venue and hotspot for sunset drinks, with an extensive drinks list featuring local spirits, craft beers and wines. Evening views over the Swan River will be accompanied with original cocktails that focus on native Australian botanicals, created in-house by a team of expert mixologists.

An urban sanctuary of wellness, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Perth will allow guests to nurture the body and invigorate the mind with treatments inspired by Australia's finest natural healing products in four specialized treatment rooms. The spa offers luxurious pampering rituals to relax and invigorate the senses as well as a modern fitness centre and yoga studio for post-flight stretches and meditation.

From boardroom meetings to lavish weddings, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth has 2,000 square meters of conference space, with an expert team of Ladies and Gentlemen available to help plan any event, no matter the size. The impressive Elizabeth Quay Ballroom is available as a single space or three smaller rooms. The Bell Tower and Swan River rooms are also customizable, all with stunning views over Elizabeth Quay.

"We are thrilled for the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, and are very pleased to see the continued expansion of our portfolio of luxury brands in Australia." Said Victor Clavell, Area Vice President Luxury Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. "Affluent Australian and international tourists traveling to Western Australia are increasingly seeking enriching experiences, and this opening reflects our continued commitment to provide those travelers with opportunities to explore destinations like Perth."

