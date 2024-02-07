The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Becomes the First and Only Triple Five-Star Property in the Caribbean in Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Star Awards

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, unveiled its 2024 Star Awards, with these esteemed ratings are showcased alongside other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

In celebration of this prestigious accolade, the hotel will introduce an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment where guests can bid to secure a package showcasing The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman's luxurious amenities. This includes a Dom Perignon dining experience at Blue to mark the occasion, indulgent spa treatments, access to the exclusive club lounge, private Stingray City experience and additional offerings.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman continues to enhance its guest experiences to remain the luxury preference for discerning global travelers, attract new visitors, and retain loyal guests. The hotel's recent redevelopment involved updating amenities, modernizing facilities, and introducing new activities and services, all aimed at enhancing the overall guest experience. These efforts have not only helped the resort achieve a Forbes triple five-star rating but also ensured its relevance, appeal to changing consumer preferences, and a strong position in the hospitality industry. This distinguished property takes immense pride in delivering an unparalleled level of service while embodying a harmonious blend of 60 different nationalities.

The resort, nestled along the pristine shores of the world-renowned Seven Mile Beach, offers 369 opulent rooms meticulously curated by the acclaimed Champalimaud Design. Embraced in timeless luxury, this esteemed resort guarantees an unparalleled experience. The hotel hosts the Caribbean's most expansive luxury suite configuration, Seven South, and features the island's largest ballroom and an engaging culinary studio; refining indulgence. In the culinary haven of Grand Cayman, the property stands as a gastronomic oasis with six dining venues that offer a diverse array of epicurean delights. Adding to the allure, the property plays host to the iconic Cayman Cookout, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Eric Ripert brings his unparalleled expertise to his Grand Cayman haven, Blue by Eric Ripert. Blue stands as the first and only Forbes five-star restaurant in the Caribbean, where culinary artistry takes center stage, paying homage to the region's bounty of pristine seafood through thoughtfully crafted tasting menus. Complementing the culinary journey is an awe-inspiring wine list boasting over 700 fine wines sourced from the corners of the globe.

Completing the property's triple-five-star destination status, the hotel's spa, showcases a bespoke collection of revitalizing and relaxing treatments, featuring exclusive offerings from prestigious brands like ESPA and III Skin. Setting a distinctive tone, the spa's body therapies artfully harness the healing power of marine plants and natural elements, offering an immersive journey for guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Marc Langevin, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, expressed, "Receiving this prestigious acknowledgement is a testament to The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman's unwavering commitment to excellence. This recognition is validation of our passion for hospitality, setting us apart as a beacon of refined elegance in the world of luxury accommodations."

Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide, remarked, "This year's Star Awards reflect the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, the first Carribean property to achieve this remarkable honor of triple-five-stars, and all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience, reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining, and well-being."

