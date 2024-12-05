THE RITZ-CARLTON LEADERSHIP CENTER ANNOUNCES 2025 CUSTOMER SERVICE LEARNING CALENDAR

In-Person and Live Virtual Courses Offer Actionable Takeaways Based on the Best Practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you had the opportunity to transform your organization using customer service training based on the foundations of iconic Ritz-Carlton Brand, how quickly would you begin, asks Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of the global consulting and advisory firm. Leaders ready to inspire sustainable change will find the 2025 Customer Service Learning Calendar presented by The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) to be brimming with fresh perspectives and action-rich pathways available in both in-person and live virtual formats.

"TRCLC courses are designed to equip attendees with tangible ideas they can bring back to their organizations and activate right away," said Ms. Joiner. "Essential explorations span redefining leadership skills, elevating customer and employee experiences, and creating brand advocates that strengthen competitive advantage."

Ritz-Carlton facilitators share leadership philosophies and renowned business practices with firsthand experiences, compelling videos, and engaging discussions. Courses are relevant across industries worldwide and delivered in virtual and in-person formats:

Two-day onsite immersive courses enable participants to explore ideas in intimate group settings and experience the ambiance of a Ritz-Carlton hotel where course methodologies are illustrated in real-time moments.

Live virtual courses bring the best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand to life in highly interactive, rich agendas, and for the first time, include a global virtual course offered in multiple time zones.

About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm that specializes in the art of organizational transformation and is dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

