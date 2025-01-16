THE RITZ-CARLTON LEADERSHIP CENTER UNWRAPS SUMMIT 2025, AN EXPLORATION OF DYNAMIC NEW CONTENT TO REKINDLE ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE FOR SUCCESS IN TODAY'S WORKPLACE

SUMMIT 2025 is Open for Registration Now,

To be Held March 4-5, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) introduces Summit 2025, a full day of new content that emphasizes the importance of creating an agile culture and driving employee loyalty in consideration of the changing work environment, announced Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of the global consulting and advisory firm. Summit will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on March 4, 2025, with the option to attend A Culture of Excellence, a half-day course on March 5.

"Summit 2025 is unlike anything ever presented by TRCLC. We're voicing new material in new ways, from leaning into never-before-revealed strategic ideas for innovation developed by The Ritz-Carlton, to a panel of TRCLC clients sharing their insights and outcomes following strategies they deployed using Ritz-Carlton methodologies," said Ms. Joiner. "Summit is designed to stimulate ideas and dialogue over and above our learning courses. If C-suite executives attend only one program with TRCLC this year, Summit is it."

Summit is relevant to new and existing customers of TRCLC, intended to equip leaders with actionable ideas to take back to their organizations, and is applicable across all industries.

"We listened to organizations who've identified the need to revive their missions and motivate their teams to elevate performance in a workplace that has undergone so many changes in the past five years," said Ms. Joiner. "We believe empowered employees own the customer experience, so we developed Summit 2025 to meet these needs. Summit is completely different from our Symposium held in 2019, in content and purpose."

On Day One, participants will be introduced to a proprietary five-step innovation process designed to stir ideas that inspire organizations to elevate the customer service experience. Attendees will be guided through an immersive activity originated from the renowned quality processes of The Ritz-Carlton and provided with a tangible innovation kit with elements to spark discovery with their own teams. This powerful learning experience will be facilitated by Janet Souter, Vice President of Luxury Quality and Performance Excellence at Marriott International. During her 11-year tenure as Vice President of Quality for The Ritz-Carlton, she played a pivotal role in elevating the quality and innovation strategies for The Ritz-Carlton and led the company's global guest engagement strategy.

A moderated panel discussion comprised of clients from diverse industries will review outcomes that resulted from applying the methodologies learned from working with TRCLC. From aligning teams around a mission to implementing service strategies and transforming customer experiences, the variety of challenges, solutions and successes are evidence of the power of inspired clients and the best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand.

On March 5, attendees have the option to attend A Culture of Excellence, a half-day deep dive into the methodologies of The Ritz-Carlton Brand proven to activate and sustain a culture driven by employee and customer engagement. Employee mindset has everything to do with whether a business survives or thrives, because engaged employees create engaged and loyal customers. During this course, attendees will examine The Ritz-Carlton Gold Standards: The Credo, Motto, The Three Steps of Service, The Employee Promise, and the 12 Service Values.

Visit Summit 2025 for program details, registration and hotel accommodations or start enrollment now. The cost to attend Summit 2025 on March 4, is $2,495. The cost to attend A Culture of Excellence on March 5, is $1,295. Bundled pricing to attend both days is $3,400. Pricing is per person and does not include attendee travel and hotel.

About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. TRCLC courses are approved by SHRM for Professional Development Credits (PDC) for recertification of SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP credentials. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com or view our video for information, and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

