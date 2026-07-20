The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Announces Summit 2026: Where Legendary Service Becomes the Blueprint for Business Excellence

A two-day executive experience designed to move leaders beyond inspiration and into application

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center is proud to announce Summit 2026, a unique opportunity for business leaders to learn timeless hospitality principles, iconic practices, and transformative ideas rooted in the legacy of The Ritz-Carlton. Taking place October 15–16 at The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C., Summit 2026 is built around one practical question: How do great organizations become exceptional without reinventing themselves?

The answer is not to start over. It is to build on what is already working with greater intention, consistency, and purpose. That is exactly what Summit 2026 is designed to do. Leaders will leave with practical ideas they can put to work immediately to strengthen culture, develop confident leaders, and build trust with customers, employees, and communities.

"Legendary organizations don't leave culture or customer experience to chance - they design them," said Anne Marie Falvey, Senior Practice Director, Culture Transformation at The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. "Summit 2026 was designed to move beyond inspiration and into application. Drawing on the proven methods of The Ritz-Carlton, participants will explore practical approaches to strengthening culture, developing leaders, and operationalizing service excellence. We look forward to welcoming leaders from across industries to exchange ideas, challenge one another, and leave with strategies they can put into practice immediately."

The event is relevant to new and existing clients of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. Summit 2026 introduces an expanded collection of leadership practices, operational disciplines, immersive activities, and behind-the-scenes insights not previously unpacked in The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center learning journeys, offering participants a deeper look at the daily disciplines that sustain excellence at The Ritz-Carlton. Drawing from examples in the healthcare, automotive, financial services, real estate, and education sectors, participants will explore how respected organizations build alignment, strengthen culture, and create more consistent customer and employee experiences at scale.

Attendees will hear from a panel of powerful voices and stories of industry leaders who have translated The Ritz-Carlton methods into practice within complex operating environments, a highlight being the partnership between The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center and NYU Langone Health's Ambulatory Network. Participants will hear firsthand from NYU Langone Health's senior leaders about how a custom framework, rooted in The Ritz-Carlton hospitality principles, helped elevate the patient experience in one of the world's most demanding service environments.

In the interactive Culture Alignment Audit, leaders will identify their organization's patterns, gaps, and opportunities that influence consistency, trust, and performance ultimately impacting the conditions that create brand loyalty and differentiation. This unique activity allows attendees to be diagnostic of their customer experience and walk away with quick wins to apply to their day-to-day service.

Day one sessions also include The Power of Ownership, where participants will explore practical ways to create greater clarity, confidence and accountability across their organizations in today's modern workforce. In The Art of the Signature Moment, attendees will create a mini 'Wow' toolkit for their own organization, a signature element of The Ritz-Carlton's service that empowers employees to turn every day moments into extraordinary and memorable customer experiences.

Day two opens with GM Confidential, an exclusive conversation where Ritz-Carlton General Managers pull back the curtain on how they balance owner priorities with brand standards, lead through crises, and coach teams under pressure. Attendees will gain an inside look at the decisions and leadership habits that make excellence sustainable.

Following GM Confidential, participants will then choose between two immersive learning experiences. The Innovation Lab helps leaders apply Summit concepts directly to their own organizations. Brand Differentiating Service offers a facilitated experience of one of signature learning journeys of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, giving participants a firsthand look at how distinctive customer experiences are intentionally designed and consistently delivered.

Visit Summit 2026 for program details, registration and hotel accommodations.

About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center is recognized by The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® recertification activities. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center