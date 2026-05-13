THE RITZ-CARLTON OʻAHU, TURTLE BAY INTRODUCES NEW TOWN & COUNTRY CHEF SERIES FEATURING DEBUT GUEST CHEF SHELDON SIMEON

KAHUKU, Hawaii, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay is proud to introduce the Town & Country Chef Series, an exclusive new culinary program curated with Executive Chef Daniel Quintero. The series marks a unique collaboration between the legendary gastronomy of Honolulu on O'ahu and Wailuku "town" on Maui, and the rugged, authentic spirit of the North Shore's "country" lifestyle, all while supporting Hawaiʻi's local culinary community.

Alaia Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay

To launch the series, the resort will welcome celebrated guest chef Sheldon Simeon, the beloved six-time James Beard Award nominee, two-time Top Chef Fan Favorite and author of Cook Real Hawaiʻi, for an intimate event on May 23 at the resort's signature restaurant, Alaia.

Redefining the North Shore Dining Experience

The "Town & Country" series is the latest evolution of the world-class cuisine at The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay, where dining venues redefine restaurants on Oʻahu with picturesque ocean vistas and locally inspired menus. From fresh island creations to globally influenced dishes, the resort's North Shore restaurants deliver unforgettable culinary journeys that celebrate Hawaiʻi's diverse flavors amid the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the coastline.

Hosted at the resort's signature restaurant Alaia, guests can enjoy the island's abundant bounty with locally inspired creations from each chef, while soaking in the picturesque beachfront Oʻahu setting.

"We are thrilled to introduce this series as a way to celebrate the diversity of talent across our islands," said Dan Mizrahi, Director of Food & Beverage of The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay. "Bringing a chef of Sheldon Simeon's caliber to Alaia allows us to create a unique dialogue that honors both heritage and modern innovation, all while surrounded by the incredible ocean views and landscape that make this destination so special."

The Launch: Top Chef Sheldon Simeon

For the series premiere and in celebration of the release of his second book, Ohana Style, Chef Sheldon Simeon brings his signature "interpreted local" style to the North Shore. Guests will enjoy an elevated dining experience where Simeon and Quintero co-create a six-course tasting menu that explores the evolution of island cooking. Each course is paired with selected wines from Kosta Browne Winery specifically chosen to complement the nuanced acidity, tropical sweetness, and bold umami of modern Hawaiʻi cuisine.

Dining with a Purpose: Benefiting Chef Hui

The Town & Country Chef Series is proud to partner with Chef Hui , a local nonprofit dedicated to building bridges between chefs, farmers, families, and food service providers to strengthen Hawaiʻi's food system and support those in need. In direct response to the recent Kona Low storms, a fundraiser will take place at each dinner, with proceeds donated to Chef Hui to provide North Shore farm relief and community-led resources to farmers affected by the storm. Additionally, Seisuke Knife will be contributing one of their knives as part of the fundraising efforts supporting Chef Hui.

2026 Series Calendar

Series Premiere: May 23, 2026 (Featuring Chef Sheldon Simeon)

Late Summer Session: September 5, 2026 (Chef Lee Anne Wong)

Harvest Session: November 7, 2026 (Chef Mark "Gooch" Noguchi)

Reservations & Details

Seating for the May 23 event at Alaia is highly limited to ensure an intimate connection between the chefs and guests.

Location: Alaia at The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay

Price: $180 per person

Experience: 6-Course Tasting Menu with Wine Pairings from Kosta Browne Winery

Reservations: Available via Town and Country Chef Series with Sheldon Simeon

The North Shore is fully open and the resort continues to support the local community. The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay is located at 57-091 Kamehameha Highway, Kahuku, Hawaii, USA, 96712. For more information, visit the website and follow The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay on Instagram and Facebook .

About The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay

Located on O'ahu's North Shore known for legendary surf and home to diverse wildlife, The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, formerly known as Turtle Bay Resort, encompasses 1,180 acres with five miles of pristine coastline and seven beaches. The resort is comprised of 408 ocean-view guest rooms and suites plus 42 waterfront Ocean Bungalows; Kuilima Farm with over 460 acres of agricultural land; various culinary concepts and bars, including signature restaurant Alaia; the 11,000-square-foot reimagined Nalu Spa and fitness center; innovative concierge experience center and cultural gallery; 25,000 square feet of dynamic meeting and event space; four swimming pools and full beach access. The expansive beachfront destination features dynamic ocean, land, and aerial adventures through the Jamie O'Brien Surf Experience surf school, on-property helicopter pad, horse stables, tennis and pickleball courts, 18-hole championship golf course, kayak turtle tours, 12 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, wellness classes, and Paniolo, a Hawaiian Cowboy Lūʻau. Turtle Bay embodies the aloha spirit. It is committed to being a positive steward of the land through sustainability efforts, and emphasizes the preservation of the local culture. Among its many awards and accolades, The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay holds a AAA Four Diamond designation and has been named one of the best resorts in Hawaii by Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards and Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. For more information, visit our website . Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ritzcarltonoahuturtlebay and Facebook at www.facebook.com/RitzCarltonOahuTurtleBay .

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay