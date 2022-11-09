THE RITZ-CARLTON, SOUTH BEACH CHAMPIONS LOCAL ARTISTS FOR MIAMI ART WEEK 2022 AND CONTINUES ART FOR GOOD INITIATIVE

To celebrate the 70 years the Morris Lapidus property has stood and Miami's remarkable culture, the iconic hotel will center its Art For Good program on showcasing the talents of local artists across multiple disciplines, including innovative design and dynamic music.

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach - together with hotel ownership from the Ben Josef, Kanavos, and Lowenstein families - is extremely proud to continue its Art For Good program this Miami Art Week 2022 by celebrating 70 years of the landmark Morris Lapidus building as a cornerstone of South Beach. The hotel is a pillar of Miami's iconic history and now celebrates its commitment to the community with the help of brilliant local artists across various disciplines, including innovative design, dynamic music, and contemporary dance.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach champions innovative, world-class, local artists for Miami Art Week 2022 Tweet this MONAD Studio

Taking place on Tuesday, November 29th, the culmination of the Art For Good program includes a spectacular, immersive concert entitled 'Seven Decades and Beyond' featuring the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 3D printed sonic sculptures specially designed for the event by MONAD Studio, and an innovative dance performance from the Miami City Ballet. Through this groundbreaking event, the hotel will celebrate not only the 70 years that the Morris Lapidus-designed Art Deco icon has proudly resided on South Beach, but also the creative, artistic hub that Miami Beach has become during this era.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach - a Miami Beach Art Basel 2022 official hotel partner - is hosting this multi-sensory celebration to showcase to Art Week guests from across the globe, why Miami is home to Art Basel and other major fairs. Spotlighting local talents, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach highlights an expansive interpretation of art including the creative manifestations of architects, designers, musicians, dancers, and more.

"Art is so much more than just paint on canvas, and we are honored to use our Art For Good platform at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach to celebrate the immensely talented and innovative local artists based in Miami who are creating outstanding art outside of traditional mediums," says Ronit Neuman, an owner of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and Artistic Director of Sagamore South Beach. "In a week that is usually so focused on international artists, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach wanted to dedicate Miami Art Week 2022 to championing world-class artists right here in our South Florida community who are breaking down the barriers of what it means to be an artist."

Kicking off the highly anticipated event, together with a roster of acclaimed artists and partners, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach will roll out the red carpet and offer crisp sparkling wine from Fabio Lamborghini's new, exclusive luxury lifestyle brand FL Fuoriserie as they arrive at the landmark luxury hotel. While sparkling wine flows from a show stopping champagne tower, dancers from the Miami City Ballet will float amongst the guests, delighting the audience with an immersive performance. Guests will then enter the grand concert space in the hotel's ballroom where the world-renowned Miami Symphony Orchestra will perform a specially curated collection of locally significant music, selected by celebrated conductor Eduard Marturet. The song list is set to include iconic hits like Guantanamera by Celia Cruz, Conga by Gloria Estefan & the Miami Sound Machine, and Timber by Pitbull, and it will be a moving musical tribute to the last seven decades of Miami's one-of-a-kind history, art, and culture.

Specifically for the show, the prestigious MONAD Studio, cofounded by local artists Eric Goldemberg and Veronica Zalcberg, will design and 3D print unique sonic sculptures. With the help of the knowledgeable South Florida-based luthier Scott F. Hall, these sonic sculptures will be bright, grandiose instruments that the Miami Symphony Orchestra will play to serenade a crowd of local and regional notables, tastemakers, politicians, art collectors, and artists alike. The instruments will include astounding renditions of a piano, a lap guitar and xenophone, a twin serpent, a zhu, a bichord, a slide guitar, and a segmented bass guitar. When the spectacular pieces are not being played, they will be proudly displayed in the resort's glamorous lobby for all Miami Art Week patrons to admire. Renderings of all instruments linked here .

All art displayed on the property during Art Week - including the inimitable sonic sculptures - will be available for auction beginning Thursday, November 17th through BidAid, an international all-inclusive, silent-auction platform. Proceeds from all purchases will be donated to the Miami City Ballet, the Miami Symphony Orchestra, Young Musicians Unite, and Circle X Green Trillion Club.

"Utilizing our international brand and our local presence, the ownership and Ladies and Gentlemen of the hotel are committed to making a lasting impact on the community by celebrating the arts and the positive effects it has on everyone's lives," says Jacqueline Volkart, Market General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour. "This is why we are proud to use our Art For Good program during Miami Art Week 2022 to promote the healing power of the arts and how we can use it to benefit meaningful causes."

The Miami Art Week 2022 Art For Good program and the Seven Decades & Beyond concert is made possible by our incredibly generous sponsors including but not limited to BHI , Bilzin Sumberg , Charles Schwab , Deutsche Bank , and Ocean Bank .

To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach's Art For Good program and additional Miami Art Week activities, please visit the hotel's website. You can also find more information on the hotel's Instagram page. Images of the hotel are linked here.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach