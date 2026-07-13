The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Eberjey Debut Limited-Edition Sleepwear Capsule Inspired by the Serenity of the Sea

Designed for meaningful moments on board and beyond, the exclusive capsule captures the restorative feeling of a voyage with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection through Eberjey's signature Washable Silk sleepwear.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Eberjey unveil an exclusive pajama collection featuring a limited-edition print inspired by the sea, marking the luxury travel brand's first-ever sleepwear collaboration and celebrating Eberjey's 30th anniversary. Rooted in the shared belief that the most memorable journeys leave space to slow down and recharge, the collection invites moments of calm wherever you are.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Eberjey Debut Limited-Edition Sleepwear Capsule

Drawing from the serenity of the ocean, the three-piece capsule debuts in Memorable Wave, a custom blue and white print influenced by The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's signature color, the movement of the sea, and the ever-changing views on board. Each piece is crafted from Eberjey's signature 100% Washable Mulberry Silk, produced using bluesign® certified processes and verified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, meaning it's processed without harmful chemicals or dyes in a mill that prioritizes safe and non-toxic practices. Lightweight, breathable, and exceptionally soft, the collection is designed to bring the ease and restorative feeling of life at sea into everyday moments, long after the journey ends.

"Travel has the unique ability to create moments of pause, reflection, and connection, and those moments often become the memories that stay with us long after a journey ends," said Gaby Aiguesvives, Chief Marketing Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "Our collaboration with Eberjey brings that spirit to one of the most personal aspects of the guest experience, honoring the quiet rituals of rest and renewal. Whether enjoyed on board or at home, the capsule evokes the restorative calm that defines a voyage with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection."

"As we celebrate Eberjey's 30th anniversary, this capsule is a beautiful expression of what has always been at the heart of our brand – designing pieces that bring softness, confidence, and intention to each day," said Ali Mejia, Co-Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of Eberjey. "Collaborating with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection allowed us to bring that philosophy to life through the lens of travel, with a print inspired by the tranquility of the sea and the meaningful experiences that unfold along the journey."

The Eberjey x The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection capsule includes the Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set, $298; the Inez Washable Silk Printed Short PJ Set, $278; and the Charles Washable Silk Long PJ Set, $298. The limited-edition styles are now available online at eberjey.com/collections/eberjey-x-ritz-carlton-yacht-collection and at Eberjey retail stores and will soon be available at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection boutiques on board Evrima, Ilma, and Luminara.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Alaska, and the South Pacific, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private oceanview terraces, welcoming up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second yacht and world's first Forbes Five-Star Cruise Ship, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, which set sail in July 2025, continues this legacy, measuring 794 feet and offering 226 distinguished suites for up to 452 guests, with captivating itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

ABOUT EBERJEY

For 30 years, Eberjey has redefined the way we think about comfort. Founded in 1996 with a mission to create pieces women could feel comfortable and confident in, the brand has become synonymous with softness, transforming sleepwear from an afterthought into an essential part of everyday life.

Today, Eberjey offers thoughtfully designed sleepwear, loungewear, intimates, apparel, and swim for women, men, and kids. Known for its signature softness and timeless silhouettes, the brand creates pieces that support the rituals of rest, from slow mornings and early nights to travel and everything in between.

At the heart of Eberjey is an unwavering commitment to comfort, quality, and craftsmanship. Many collections are made with responsibly sourced, plant-based materials including TENCEL™ Modal fibers, alongside luxurious 100% mulberry silk and other premium fabrics selected for their softness and longevity. Designed to be worn, lived in, and loved for years to come, Eberjey continues to inspire a softer way of living.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.