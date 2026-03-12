The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils a New Winter 2027-2028 Season of Voyages Aboard Evrima, Ilma, and Luminara

Expanded sailings across Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific reveal intimate ports, extended exploration, and weekend escapes experienced at an unhurried pace with highly personalized service.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection introduces its Winter 2027–2028 itineraries across Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific aboard Evrima, Ilma, and Luminara. Sailing from October 2027 to May 2028, the season features more than 60 voyages and introduces 14 new ports of call. The season broadens the brand's global presence across key regions, pairing established destinations with small, lesser-visited harbors. Each voyage reflects The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's approach to luxury travel, combining immersive exploration with the effortless, relaxed feel of an intimate yachting experience.

As part of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's upcoming Winter 2027–2028 season, Evrima will sail throughout the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific before returning to the Caribbean, while Ilma will complement visits to vibrant beach towns and tucked-away anchorages with a total of 27 ports. Luminara will return to Asia-Pacific, where its voyages will connect the region's bustling capitals and emerging seaside towns. Across the season, itineraries are thoughtfully curated to balance serene sea days with time ashore, allowing shore excursions and cultural encounters to shape destination-driven discovery.

"Our Winter 2027–2028 season reflects our continued focus on creating journeys that feel both expansive and personal," said Ernesto Fara, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "By introducing new destinations across Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific, we're offering guests more ways to explore at their own pace while enjoying the care and connection that define our experience."

Expanded Exploration in the South Pacific Aboard Evrima

Evrima will sail a series of remarkable journeys spanning the South Pacific and beyond. An extended season in the region allows for deeper discovery, including inaugural calls to the coral atolls and lagoons of Rangiroa and Fakarava in French Polynesia, as well as the lush mountains and islets scattered across Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. Scenic destinations such as Huahine offer ideal conditions for enjoying the yacht's Marina Beach, inviting guests to swim, lounge, or take part in water activities with direct access to the Pacific.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will also introduce a 13-night voyage from Los Angeles to Panama City, featuring first-time calls in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, and Puerto Chiapas, each revealing distinct cultural character and coastal beauty. In addition, two seven-night voyages from San Juan to Panama City offer a rare opportunity to pass through the Panama Canal, where guests can witness its architectural marvels from the private terraces of Evrima's all-suite accommodations.

Flexible Caribbean Voyages Aboard Ilma

Spanning 27 ports across the Caribbean, the upcoming winter season aboard Ilma is thoughtfully designed around flexibility and seamless access. Miami, San Juan, and Oranjestad serve as convenient turnaround ports for itineraries throughout the region. St. Barths remains a highlight with frequent stops across the season, while an expanded collection of three- and four-night round-trip voyages from Miami and San Juan creates new opportunities for spontaneous long weekends and effortless escapes to destinations such as Great Exuma and Key West. Tranquil sailings of five to seven nights provide a welcome sense of retreat, unfolding between lively tropical islands and calm hidden coves.

The season will also welcome Culebra, Puerto Rico as a new port of call. Accessible only to smaller ships, the island is known for its protected turquoise waters and unspoiled beaches, underscoring the advantage of Ilma's size. Norman Island, located at the southern tip of the British Virgin Islands, will also debut as a new port, joining Canouan as an idyllic setting for curated beach gatherings and joyful celebrations by the sea.

Immersive Asia-Pacific Itineraries Aboard Luminara

Luminara features itineraries across Asia-Pacific allowing travelers to experience the region's urban centers alongside less-traveled coastal gems in a more considered way. An 11-night voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo introduces an inaugural call in Kaohsiung, where waterfront promenades and lively night markets reflect southern Taiwan's cultural vibrancy, alongside a visit to Ishigaki, Japan, celebrated for its luminous blue waters. In Southeast Asia, a new seven-night sailing from Bangkok to Singapore debuts Bintan, offering access to a secluded Indonesian archipelago known for its white-sand beaches and crystalline waters.

The season will additionally feature a slate of longer itineraries of up to 14 nights designed to capture the region's contrast and depth. A Hong Kong-to-Singapore voyage will underscore this balance of urban energy and coastal elegance, combining overnight visits to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City for deeper exploration of each city's cutting-edge restaurants, fashion, and nightlife with beachside moments and direct ocean access from the yacht's Marina in Koh Kood and Koh Samui. Similarly, Tokyo roundtrip voyages will offer a rich view of Japan beyond its major cities through off-the-beaten-path calls, including Hakodate for its seafood culture, Otaru for its scenic canal and glass ateliers, and Aomori for contemporary art and apple-harvest season.

Winter 2027–2028 Highlights Include:

January 10, 2028 | 3-Night San Juan Round-Trip Voyage Aboard Ilma

Designed with flexibility in mind, this Caribbean sailing is perfect for a quick yet enriching escape with two standout calls to intimate island destinations. In Gustavia, St. Barths, the port's two-ship policy will ensure an uncrowded atmosphere for calmer arrivals, more space ashore, and intimate exploration of the waterfront. The journey continues to Jost Van Dyke, the smallest of the four main British Virgin Islands, where guests can enjoy the remote setting and easygoing spirit before returning to San Juan.

January 24, 2028 | 9-Night Papeete Round-Trip Voyage Aboard Evrima

Guests will venture farther into the South Pacific on a voyage that reaches newly introduced calls in Rangiroa and Fakarava in the Tuamotus of French Polynesia, as well as Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. The journey will reveal an arc of reef-ringed atolls, crystalline lagoons, and volcanic silhouettes that shift from open-ocean horizons to sheltered, glassy bays. Along the way, beach relaxation on the vanilla-kissed shores of Taha'a invites guests to slow down, while Marina days at Huahine invite guests directly into warm, protected waters for swimming and lounging.

March 7, 2028 | 11-Night Hong Kong to Tokyo Voyage Aboard Luminara

Contemporary culture and island landscapes trade places on this northbound voyage featuring a compelling series of ports across East Asia. From the arts-forward port city of Kaohsiung to the electrifying atmosphere of Taipei, each stop in Taiwan highlights the country's street-food scene and harmonious blend of nature and modernity. From there, Luminara continues toward Tokyo with calls along Japan's coast, including Ishigaki's sapphire waters and Naha's distinctive maritime heritage.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brings legendary service to the water through all-suite accommodations with sweeping ocean views, expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, and some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Voyages combine iconic and more off-the-beaten path calls alongside refined onboard experiences, from chef-led dining concepts to rejuvenating treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa® and a signature Marina offering seamless connection to the sea. Designed around discovery, cultural immersion, and genuine connection, each journey reflects a new standard for luxury travel at sea. The collection's commitment to excellence was recently recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, which awarded Ilma with an industry-first Five-Star rating in the 2026 Star Awards.

Bookings are now open for Winter 2027–2028 itineraries. For more information or to reserve a voyage, please visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Alaska, and South Pacific, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private oceanview terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second yacht and world's first Forbes Five-Star Cruise Ship, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, which set sail in July 2025, continues this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

