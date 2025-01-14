The Riverside Company Invests in The Vomela Companies

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riverside Company, a global private investment firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market, has invested in The Vomela Companies (Vomela) in partnership with the Auth family.

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Vomela is a leading, full-service provider of specialized graphic solutions and associated creative design, engineering, prototyping, installation, and project management services. Vomela creates visually impactful communications for some of the world's largest brands in verticals such as retail, transportation, live events, education, medical, insurance, sports and hospitality. With over 1,300 employees across more than 20 locations in North America, Vomela offers a full suite of graphic design and marketing display production capabilities with a national footprint, short lead times and a strong focus on client service.

"We look forward to partnering with Vomela President and CEO Mark Auth and the entire Vomela team to support the company's continued growth," said Riverside Managing Partner Sean Ozbolt. "Vomela's roots date back over 75 years, and the depth of experience within the organization has allowed the business to create a nationwide network that is unparalleled and able to handle some of the largest programs in North America for leading global companies and brands."

"We've done a lot of growing over the past few years, and we're looking forward to continuing that momentum across all our markets," said Auth. "Riverside brings a new depth of expertise in growing companies such as ours, and it's with great excitement that we kick off what we expect to be an extremely fruitful partnership."

This investment marks another successful investment in Riverside's Business Services specialization. The firm has invested in more than 380 platforms and add-on companies in these sectors combined.

Riverside Partner Craig Kahler added, "Over the past 30 years, the Auths have built a powerhouse in the visual solutions industry that delivers a broad portfolio of solutions and services to its customers. We will support the company and its employees as Vomela continues to innovate and deliver seamless solutions to its current and future clients."

Working with Ozbolt and Kahler on the deal for Riverside were Principal Shawn Alt, Operating Partner Marc Jourlait, Senior Associate James Danziger and Associates Nate Hochberg and Calvin Alex. The investment was sourced by Origination Managing Partner Jeremy Holland.

Cascadia Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to The Vomela Companies.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies. For more information visit www.riversidecompany.com.

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a full-service visual communications provider capable of producing and installing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, transportation and commercial graphics. With its roots going back to 1947, Vomela has over 1,300 employees across more than 20 locations in North America, creating visually impactful communications every day for some of the world's largest brands across verticals like retail, transportation, education, medical, insurance, sports, and hospitality. We create visual solutions.

