The RLJ Companies and Legal Sea Foods Announce Joint Venture To Open Restaurants At Major Airports

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert L. Johnson, Founder and Chairman of the RLJ Companies and Founder of Black Entertainment Television, announced today a joint venture with the Boston-based restaurant group Legal Sea Foods to open smaller-scale versions of the famed restaurant within airports across the country.

In making this announcement, Johnson said, "I am very excited about the RLJ Companies joining with Legal Sea Foods and its CEO and President Roger S. Berkowitz, to expand the Legal Sea Foods dining experience to millions more airport travelers. Roger's family founded Legal Sea Foods, whose roots in the food business go back almost 100 years, and has established an exceptional reputation and loyal following for its unparalleled quality."

Legal Sea Foods has a proven track record of highly successful airport restaurants at Logan International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Reagan National Airport. The joint venture will lead to a marked increase in new locations across the country.

"As two entrepreneurial owners, Roger and I are both enthusiastic about what our brand combination can successfully achieve in meeting the dining needs of consumers who are seeking first-class food in locations long underserved by great restaurants."

"As a family-owned and operated company, we feel we have a kindred spirit in Bob who has achieved phenomenal success through smarts, tenacity and a strong sense of what people want," said Roger Berkowitz, President and CEO of Legal Sea Foods. "Our venture will enable us to bring the freshest, highest quality food from the sea to those traveling by air."

About The RLJ Companies: The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in a publicly traded hotel real estate investment trust (REIT); private equity; 401k financial services; automobile dealerships; content streaming; and video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson founded Black Entertainment Television (BET). For more information visit: www.rljcompanies.com.

About Legal Sea Foods: Seventy years ago, Legal Sea Foods opened as a fish market in Cambridge, MA and has since cast a wider net – now operating about thirty restaurants along the east coast as well as its own fish processing plant on Boston Harbor. Legal Sea Foods' iconic tagline, "If it isn't fresh, it isn't Legal!" speaks to its legendary fanaticism for seafood quality and safety. The restaurants serve over 40 varieties of fresh fish and shellfish throughout the year; the menu highlights quintessential New England fare, including its famous New England Clam Chowder that has been served at every Presidential Inauguration since 1981. At the helm of the family owned restaurant group is Roger Berkowitz, a 2017 James Beard Award winner. For more information about Legal Sea Foods and its locations, please visit www.legalseafoods.com.

