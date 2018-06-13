The Road to 5G Pricing & Services is a unique new 5G report service which examines the key developments in 5G pricing and services.

Research experts in mobile telecoms pricing worldwide, have launched a new subscription service called The Road to 5G Pricing & Services, which will be updated once a quarter (four times a year). The service is to focus on the preparations being made for the launch of 5G services - initially as a FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service by the end of 2018 - and as a smartphone service later in 2019.

5G key regulatory developments:

Overview of 5G regulatory developments including consultations, auctions including government-approved 5G spectrum.

5G technical trials:



Summary of technical trials including applications testing, real world tests and FWA services, later leading to 5G-enabled smartphone services.

5G forecasts:



Overview of the debate on new 5G services, key business case developments and 5G forecasts.

5G launch plans:

News of mobile operator 5G launches including 5G FWA launches and launch plans

The first edition of The Road to 5G - Pricing & Services also considers the pricing dilemmas faced by the MNO in launching 5G services and the lessons that the mobile operator may learn from the previous generation launch of 4G LTE services.

The report will address the pricing adopted for 4G LTE when launched and how pricing has been adopted and become a genuine mass market presence. The researchers already looks at product and services for LTE services across the globe, which it launched in April 2012 and has been updating it every quarter since.

In This Report, The Analysis Considers:

Finalizing a 5G business case

The Rate to be first with 5G

Pricing Dilemmas with the launch of 5G

How can the launch of 4G provide lessons for the launch of 5G?

