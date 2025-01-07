The Road to Electrification: U.S. Homeowners Are Ready, but More Education on Cost and Performance Remain

New research and toolkit explore awareness, motivations of homeowners to make the switch from gas to electric

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As an estimated 42% of the U.S.'s energy-related emissions that negatively contribute to climate change come from our homes and vehicles, it's clear the American public has an opportunity to take personal actions that can lead to positive changes for our families, our communities, our health and wellbeing, and our planet.

In a newly released mixed-methods research study of more than 5,000 homeowners, the Ad Council Research Institute (ACRI) partnered with Rewiring America to better understand the knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of U.S. homeowners on electrification (or "going electric"), and test and optimize key messages and frames for future campaigns to influence them to switch from fossil fuels to electric. An accompanying toolkit provides optimized messaging and resources for communicators and marketers to use when speaking to homeowners about electrification.

Key findings from the study include:

When presented with the concept of going electric, U.S. homeowners are familiar with the concept, with the majority saying they're open to considering and/or replacing fossil fuel appliances with energy efficient electric ones in the future.





When looking to upgrade/replace appliances and when considering going electric, price is the most important consideration for homeowners, followed by energy efficiency. Safety and performance are also key factors in the decision making process.





Price, compatibility (with their home's current setup), and perceptions of poorer performance are the primary barriers to switching to electric. Homeowners are also skeptical of the power grids supporting these efforts, and how the government will implement incentives to support electrification.





Environmental benefits aren't a key driver of the consideration process. Homeowners understand that energy efficiency is tied to creating a sustainable future for the next generation, but it wasn't a powerful motivating factor.





Messaging that seeks to persuade homeowners to switch to electric should focus on:

The amount of money electric appliances will save households in the long run. Tangible benefits of how electric appliances will improve their home, both in return on investment and in daily living. What's involved in transitioning their home and/or appliances to electric.

Homeowners would most want to hear tested messages about going electric from utility companies, friends/family, or industry professionals.

"We want homeowners to get excited about going electric, so it's delightful to see that this research points to some clear pathways for helping do just that," said Sarah Lazarovic, Rewiring America Vice President, Communications & Creative Strategy. "People love their homes and want to make them better, and they're open to going electric for all kinds of reasons. Which is great, because we know that this is an incredible opportunity for Americans to improve their quality of life while protecting our shared future."

"This study made it clear that there's a practical approach to help build confidence among homeowners in going electric, most importantly through providing more education on the process and that can help alleviate barriers and biases," said Derrick Feldmann, Lead Researcher and Managing Director of the Ad Council Research Institute. "Homeowners are open and optimistic about going electric; they simply need more information and resources along with motivation to help them make competent decisions."

The Ad Council and Rewiring America aim to apply these findings to a national, fully integrated communications effort encouraging homeowners to adopt clean energy solutions in their homes. Download the report here .

About Rewiring America

Rewiring America is the leading electrification nonprofit working to electrify our homes, communities, and businesses. We develop accessible, actionable data and tools, and build coalitions and partnerships to make going electric easier for households and communities. Rewiring America helps Americans save money, tackle nationwide emissions goals, improve health, and build the next generation of the clean energy workforce. We believe in an abundant, flourishing, climate-safe future, and know that, together, we can realize one. To learn more, visit RewiringAmerica.org , and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Bluesky .

About the Ad Council and Ad Council Research Institute (ACRI)

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun violence prevention, combating hate and bias, the overdose crisis and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, employer programs and other innovative strategies. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org , join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X , and view campaign creative on YouTube .

The Ad Council Research Institute (ACRI) leverages the Ad Council's insight-driven approach to examine some of the most important social issues of our time. Building upon years of research expertise, ACRI works with brand, corporate and nonprofit partners and clients to conduct research to gain a deeper understanding of the public's perceptions, attitudes and willingness to act on social issues; develop and test messaging and narratives for social good campaigns; help build knowledge on the role influencers or trusted messengers can play to move the public to act; and identify key performance indicators for communications initiatives and the tools through which to measure, assess and optimize them over time. Learn more about ACRI and our 2024 research agenda here .

