The Role of an Effective HR Adviser: 2 Day Seminar - London, United Kingdom - October 16-17, 2019

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Role of an Effective HR Adviser" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you working in HR and looking to develop your skills to take your career to the next level?



This programme will build on your skillset and experience, and give you the knowledge to fully understand the role and responsibilities of an HR adviser.



Providing an effective human resource service to businesses is the principal goal of all HR teams. The HR department is responsible for making sure the organisation is able to meet business needs through the management of the company's most valuable resource - its employees. Overseeing the biggest item on the budget comes with responsibility for ensuring the best blend of skills and talents with timely interventions and effective support. The role of the HR adviser is pivotal in making this happen.



This practical two-day programme is a must-attend event for any newly promoted or aspiring HR advisers, as well as those looking for a refresher. The seminar will focus on the key skills needed by the HR adviser, as well as the practical duties required by the role.



There will be a range of participative activities focusing on the processes of recruitment, induction of new starters, performance review processes, performance management challenges, reviewing and implementing policies and managing others. Plus there will be time to consider the implications of Brexit on the HR function.

Key objectives of this programme



By the end of this programme you will be able to:

Develop and action effective HR policies and procedures

Examine and implement recruitment procedures to create high levels of return on investment

Establish strong bonds of commitment with new staff to reduce attrition rates

Identify organisational learning needs and how these impact the bottom line

Understand the importance of having the right staff, with the right skills, in the right roles

Guide managers in the practical application of performance reviews and understand the links to overall organisation performance

Support line managers in the handling of formal disciplinary procedures protecting both them and your organisation from legal challenges

Enhance your people skills to work with HR administrative staff and processes to achieve a one-stop-shop approach to transactional HR

Who Should Attend:



HR advisers

New and existing HR staff

HR officers

HR assistants and administrators aspiring to the role of an HR adviser

Agenda:



Module One - The importance of the role of the HR Adviser

Module Two - Recruiting and selecting talent

Module Three - Remuneration and rewards

Module Four - Managing staff performance

Module Five - Identifying, planning and implementing training needs

Module Six - Reviewing, updating and implementing policies

Module Seven - Managing and working with others - both internal and external

